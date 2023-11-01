Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are two things that change in my life as soon as the temperature drops below 50 degrees: I consistently listen to Taylor Swift‘s Folklore album and refuse to cuddle up in anything other than a cardigan — but not an old one under someone’s bed. As someone who literally online shops for a living, I can’t help but stock up on all the new cozy cardigans. And I currently have my sights on this cable knit cutie from PrettyGarden on Amazon — especially since it’s on sale!

Before Miss Swift started singing about cardigans, I didn’t pay much mind to the sweater style — I just never thought they were fashionable. After listening to the inviting lyrics and soothing rifts on her folksy records, I succumbed to her autumnal uniform. And boy, did I realize I was missing out. Now, cardigans are like my own personal blanket and a comforting hug on a bad day. And some, like this pick from PrettyGarden, are genuinely stylish too.

Okay, enough about me — what makes this chunky cardigan so special? Well, a few things… besides the dream of a discount. First off, the longer silhouette and arms not only enhance the cozy vibes — they also offers functional warmth fending off brisk winds or chilly apartments. Additionally, the chunky cable knit design adds character, making it look a bit more dressy than other run-of-the-mill sweaters (a.k.a. it’s totally acceptable to wear this out to dinner with the girls!).

Not all cardigans have large pockets, yet PrettyGarden made sure to include two oversized, deep pockets that can fit your phone, keys and maybe even a lipstick or two. I’d be remiss to not mention the color options as well. This beauty comes in 25 hues ranging from neutrals like beige and white, to rich colors including light green and wine red (which happens to be my personal favorite).

I’m not the only one obsessed with this cardigan either. Over 6,000 shoppers have given it a whopping five stars, with many exclaiming they plan to buy more in additional hues. “I feel like it was made for me,” one reviewer raves. “The fit is great, the thickness is what I was looking for and the material is not itchy at all.” Another says it “fits like a perfect hug.”

How could you not fall in love with this cold weather staple? If you’re not totally enamored with this cardigan style, though, no worries — there are a few others on sale which may better suit your preferences:

