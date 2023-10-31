Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Settling into sweater weather okay? Or are you still looking for stylish knits for your wardrobe? For Us, even when our closet is filled to the brim, we know we can always make room for a good sweater!

Today’s pick is inspired by the one and only Alessandra Ambrosio. The supermodel was recently spotted in Venice Beach wearing a striped sweater, and we knew we needed one like hers — stat!

Get the Zesica Striped Lapel V-Neck Sweater for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 31, 2023, but are subject to change.

As fashion icon SpongeBob SquarePants once sang, “The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time.” We couldn’t agree more! Unfortunately, the exact Storets sweater Ambrosio wore is currently unavailable. But you know what? That’s okay, because this super similar Zesica pick is in stock on Amazon Prime. It costs about 43% less too!

This Zesica sweater not only shares a similar colorway and striped style with Ambrosio’s, but it even has the same style of collared V-neck — which is very trendy right now. It has an excellent oversized fit too! It also comes in 17 other colorways, so you can always grab another shade that suits your taste.

Want to see some other similar options on Amazon before finalizing your purchase? We’ve got you. Shop other similar striped knits below:

Not quite your style? Explore all sweaters here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

