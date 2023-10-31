Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
We’re so ready for November! Baked goods, Thanksgiving, Black Friday — the works! Plus, it’s chillier outside, but not too cold yet. It’s just right. But you need to make sure your wardrobe is ready!
Preparing your closet for November weather can sometimes be tricky if you have a larger bust. You need something bra-friendly, first of all. For a flattering look, consider V-necks that elongate your neckline and torso, stretchy pieces as opposed to too-tight buttons and waist-cinching designs that show off your figure. Roomy, cozy tops always work too! See 17 of our faves below from Amazon and beyond!
V-Neck Tops
1. Anything But Basic! Swap out your regular tees for this ribbed, long-sleeve Palinda top. Comfortable? Check. Flattering? Check. Affordable? Check!
2. Go With the Flow! This flowy Universal Standard tunic is an elevated essential you’ll wear time and time again. Dress it up or down!
3. A Little Extra Coverage! Love a V-neck but don’t want to show too much cleavage? The lace-up neckline on this WNeedU top can help with that!
4. Henley Honey! If your preferred form of a V-neckline is a henley style, check out this dropped-shoulder Dokotoo top!
5. Body-ody-ody! Another secure and flattering option is a bodysuit. This cheetah-print Lulus bodysuit will show off your figure in the best way. Pair with a comfy cardigan!
Stretchy Tops
6. Smock to the Top! Hate when blouses have gapping buttons? Skip them entirely! Grab this smocked Prettygarden blouse instead!
7. Shirr Thing! This Verdusa top has a shirred bust and cute ruffle details. It looks summer, but it would be so cute over a fitted turtleneck!
8. Flower Power! This Steve Madden shirred top from Nordstrom has a cool floral print with almost a camouflaging effect!
9. Pep Rally! Peplums are back in a big way, as evidenced by this adorable Qearal blouse!
Wrap-Style Tops
10. It’s a Wrap! Wrap tops are great for flattering both the bust and the waist at once. This Grace Karin pick has a unique design that’s great for the office or dressing up!
11. Cozy Queen! Soft and comfy yet chic and timeless, this Neineiwu surplice sweater top is an affordable-must-buy!
12. Belt It Out! This short-sleeve Asvivid wrap top adds on a tie-belt at the waist to truly accentuate your figure while adding on a cute accent!
13. Pleats, Please! The drapey, pleated design of this wrap blouse from Banana Republic Factory will have you feeling all kinds of confident!
Roomy, Lounge-Worthy Tops
14. Baggy Is Better! Caution: Once you own this Lillusory tunic sweater, you’ll want to wear it every day — whether you’re going out or staying in!
15. Sweater Weather! We all need an oversized sweater in our wardrobe this year. This Prettygarden knit is our pick!
16. Absolute Essential! It’s here! The perfect baggy T-shirt! We’re talking about this lululemon Back in Action tee!
17. Last but Not Least! Your go-to for grab-and-go days, this Fisoew long-sleeve tee will keep you looking so cute even with zero effort!
