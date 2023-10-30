Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
We’re fully diving into fall fashion right now. For many shoppers, fall is the ultimate season for style. The layers! The lengths! The colors! The cuts! Zara is a brand that undoubtedly nails the autumnal aesthetics we crave — but budget-wise, it’s not always a top preference.
If you want to fill your November wardrobe with chic, Zara-style dresses for less, you’re in the right place. I’ve picked out 21 dresses that suit the trends on Zara’s site right now but are available on Amazon. Comfy knits, busy prints, asymmetry, velvet, leather, sparkle and shine — you’ll find it all below!
1. Your Everyday Essential! Perfectly slouchy and supremely cozy, you’ll reach for this Lillusory sweater dress over and over again — just $45!
2. Pretty in Pink! I’ve been a huge fan of this dusty pink Blencot maxi dress for a while now and highly recommend it for fall weddings — just $50!
3. Asymmetry, Please! Need to make a statement on a night out? Grab this Verdusa asymmetrical cutout dress — just $31!
4. Velvet Vibes! With its mix of velvet, smocking and accent sleeves, how could you resist this Ivir square-neck dress? — just $28!
5. Glittering and Glimmer! While we often save sparkling dresses for New Year’s Eve, this year, it’s a must for fall. We love this Wdirara mesh-sleeve dress — just $42!
6. The Best of Both Worlds! This BerryGo wrap dress brings velvet and floral print together to create a unique style — just $49!
7. Leather Look! It’s just not fall without faux leather, which is why I’m eyeing the deal on this The Drop shirt dress — just $26!
8. Silky Satin! Satin dresses still reign supreme, and this Prettygarden mock-neck dress lives rent-free in my mind — just $50!
9. In Knit to Win It! Style this Zesica long-sleeve sweater dress with heeled booties, chunky sneakers or ballet flats — just $47!
10. Tie-Dye Time! Tie-dye is often associated with summer, but this Ioiom maxi dress is a fall favorite — just $30!
11. The Gold Standard! You’ll look and feel like a sun goddess in this golden Xxxiticat cowl-neck dress — just $25!
12. Dreamy Denim! Of course, denim is in style, and this frayed-hem Zilcremo dress does it best — just $43!
13. One Shoulder Wonder! This asymmetrical Xxtaxn mini dress has one sleeve, one slit and one unforgettable design — just $22!
14. Stunning Shimmer! Prepare to take your most-liked Instagram photos ever with this ruched Gentlewarm dress, which sparkles like the night sky — just $49!
15. Lovely Layer! This MakeMeChic faux-leather dress is the perfect layer to style over fitted turtlenecks — just $29!
16. Verdant Velvet! I was initially drawn to the green shade of this Ivay velvet shirt dress, but it comes in seven other shades too — $42!
17. Paisley Princess! I would 100% style this Cupshe dress with tights and thigh-high boots – just $35!
18. Meshing Around! Don’t forget about semi-sheer pieces like this lettuce-edge SweatyRocks mesh dress — just $27!
19. Color Block! You’ll want to wear this color-block Anrabess tunic dress with leggings every day — just $28!
20. Ruched and Ready! This long-sleeve, ruched R.Vivimos mini dress will have you feeling like a million bucks — just $15!
21. Last but Not Least! This double-breasted Cicy Bell blazer dress is going to have all eyes on you — just $30!
