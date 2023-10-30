Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

We’re fully diving into fall fashion right now. For many shoppers, fall is the ultimate season for style. The layers! The lengths! The colors! The cuts! Zara is a brand that undoubtedly nails the autumnal aesthetics we crave — but budget-wise, it’s not always a top preference.

If you want to fill your November wardrobe with chic, Zara-style dresses for less, you’re in the right place. I’ve picked out 21 dresses that suit the trends on Zara’s site right now but are available on Amazon. Comfy knits, busy prints, asymmetry, velvet, leather, sparkle and shine — you’ll find it all below!

1. Your Everyday Essential! Perfectly slouchy and supremely cozy, you’ll reach for this Lillusory sweater dress over and over again — just $45!

2. Pretty in Pink! I’ve been a huge fan of this dusty pink Blencot maxi dress for a while now and highly recommend it for fall weddings — just $50!

Related: This Figure-Flattering Wedding Guest Dress Scored Me Endless Compliments Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. I’ve officially hit that age where everyone is getting married. Truly, it seems I get a new Save the Date in the mail each week, and honestly, I’m thrilled! I may be years away from walking down the […]

3. Asymmetry, Please! Need to make a statement on a night out? Grab this Verdusa asymmetrical cutout dress — just $31!

4. Velvet Vibes! With its mix of velvet, smocking and accent sleeves, how could you resist this Ivir square-neck dress? — just $28!

5. Glittering and Glimmer! While we often save sparkling dresses for New Year’s Eve, this year, it’s a must for fall. We love this Wdirara mesh-sleeve dress — just $42!

6. The Best of Both Worlds! This BerryGo wrap dress brings velvet and floral print together to create a unique style — just $49!

7. Leather Look! It’s just not fall without faux leather, which is why I’m eyeing the deal on this The Drop shirt dress — just $26!

8. Silky Satin! Satin dresses still reign supreme, and this Prettygarden mock-neck dress lives rent-free in my mind — just $50!

9. In Knit to Win It! Style this Zesica long-sleeve sweater dress with heeled booties, chunky sneakers or ballet flats — just $47!

Related: 21 of the Best Dresses and Jumpsuits With a Quiet Luxury Vibe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Article updated on October 13 at 9:21 a.m. The quiet luxury movement is moving at full steam ahead. The trend calls for timeless, well-tailored, chic and minimalistic fashion picks — without the designer monograms and recognizable […]

10. Tie-Dye Time! Tie-dye is often associated with summer, but this Ioiom maxi dress is a fall favorite — just $30!

11. The Gold Standard! You’ll look and feel like a sun goddess in this golden Xxxiticat cowl-neck dress — just $25!

12. Dreamy Denim! Of course, denim is in style, and this frayed-hem Zilcremo dress does it best — just $43!

13. One Shoulder Wonder! This asymmetrical Xxtaxn mini dress has one sleeve, one slit and one unforgettable design — just $22!

14. Stunning Shimmer! Prepare to take your most-liked Instagram photos ever with this ruched Gentlewarm dress, which sparkles like the night sky — just $49!

15. Lovely Layer! This MakeMeChic faux-leather dress is the perfect layer to style over fitted turtlenecks — just $29!

16. Verdant Velvet! I was initially drawn to the green shade of this Ivay velvet shirt dress, but it comes in seven other shades too — $42!

17. Paisley Princess! I would 100% style this Cupshe dress with tights and thigh-high boots – just $35!

18. Meshing Around! Don’t forget about semi-sheer pieces like this lettuce-edge SweatyRocks mesh dress — just $27!

19. Color Block! You’ll want to wear this color-block Anrabess tunic dress with leggings every day — just $28!

Related: 17 Ultra-Chic Sweater Dresses at Nordstrom That Are Surprisingly Under $100 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Dresses are a year-round staple which serve major glamour — no matter the season. However, sweater dresses are the go-to choice for autumn-approved looks. Along with keeping you warm, thanks to buttery-soft knit fabrics, sweater dresses are the […]

20. Ruched and Ready! This long-sleeve, ruched R.Vivimos mini dress will have you feeling like a million bucks — just $15!

21. Last but Not Least! This double-breasted Cicy Bell blazer dress is going to have all eyes on you — just $30!

Looking for something else? Explore more dresses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 21 Luxe-Looking Sweaters on Amazon With Prices So Low, Your Jaw Will Drop Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fact: You can find just about everything you need during one online shopping sesh at Amazon. The trusted e-tailer features everything from electronics and fashion items, to groceries and supplements. Prime shipping ensures you receive your new purchases […]

Related: 17 Stylish Skirts to Amp Up Your Fall Wardrobe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fashion fact: Many of Us love wearing skirts more than any other garment. From floor-length maxis, to nostalgic micro minis and trendy cargo pieces, skirts are a fun way to jazz up or dress down any outfit. The […]

Related: 21 Pieces of Outerwear to Help You Nail the Camel Coat Trend Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Right along with their frequent style partner, the blazer, camel-colored coats have emerged as a giant trend in the last couple of years. Of course, the fashion fave has long been a staple of elevated closets — from […]