17 Stylish Skirts to Amp Up Your Fall Wardrobe

Fashion fact: Many of Us love wearing skirts more than any other garment. From floor-length maxis, to nostalgic micro minis and trendy cargo pieces, skirts are a fun way to jazz up or dress down any outfit. The fall is the ideal time to play around with skirts because they are so easy to style! You can team them with comfy tights and booties or throw on a pair of heels and a sweater. The options are endless, and the results are usually fabulous!

If you’re looking for new skirts this fall, get ready. We rounded up our favorite trendy picks from top retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom and Revolve. Read on to instantly elevate your closet!

Maxi Skirts

1. Denim Dream: You’ll be the star of this weekend’s brunch when you show up in this light-wash denim maxi. Little accents like the cross button detailing, thigh-high slit and raw hemline are why you’ll receive endless compliments on this piece.

2. The More, The Merrier: If you’re a fashionista who lives for a maxi skirt moment, you’ll want to get your hands on this multi-pack. These high-waist, fold-over maxi skirts feature long flowing pleats!

3. Boho Babe: This lightweight maxi will make you feel seriously cozy. We adore the waist-tie feature and boho-inspired design!

4. Black Ruffles: This tiered skirt is perfect when you’re headed for some outdoor fun. Pair it with your loafers or combat looks to make the pleated skirt pop!

5. Perfect Pleats: You’ll want to wear this plush maxi to stay warm as fall inches closer to winter. We dig the khaki color!

6. You Mean Business: This show-stopping tweed maxi is a must for your next business meeting. We can’t get enough of the classic black-and-white print!

Miniskirts

7. No. 1: This stretchy pleated skirt is the no. 1 bestseller on Amazon for a reason! There are no limits to how you can style comfortable number.

8. Sensation Suede: There are soft fabrics, and then there’s suede! This pleated mini features trendy gold button details and plush suede fabric.

9. Blue Velvet: We can’t decide if we love this skirt’s rich blue shade or ultra-soft velvet texture more. Obviously, adding this piece to our cart was a no-brainer!

10. Double Slits: Black leather miniskirts are fall essentials. This buttery-soft Topshop number features two cute slits which upgrade the classic trend!

11. Buckle Up: This chocolate brown mini is lightly pleated and comes equipped with silver-tone buckle details on the side. Style this skirt with a chunky knit sweater, leather jacket and thigh-high boots for a chic finish.

12. Regal Charm: In case you were wondering — yes! You can pull off a poised look while rocking a miniskirt. This glistening mini features texture buttons and pockets that scream regal sophistication!

13. Classic Print: We’re always partial to a houndstooth print, but this black-and-white mini makes our hearts swoon. Plus, it’s fully lined, so you don’t have to worry about any wardrobe malfunctions.

Cargo Skirts

14. Camo Cutie: Camo print dominate year-round, but especially during the fall. This high-waisted midi features a ruched side drawstring which lets you determine how long or short it will fall.

15. Nostalgia FTW: Combine the best of both worlds with this low-waist mini cargo skirt. You’ll look fresh out of a Y2K music video!

16. Grunge Goodies: Speaking of nostalgia, you can channel ’90s grunge with this belted cargo skirt. Along with dreamy denim and a front slit, this unlined skirt features front cargo pockets and side slant pockets!

17. Winner, Winner: If the forecast calls for a street-style slay, you’ll be an undisputed winner with this trendy pick. A thigh-high slit is the one thing which distinguishes this fashionable skirt from a pair of cargo pants.

Not done shopping quite yet? See more of our favorite products below:

