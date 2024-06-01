Raquel Leviss Reacts to Losing 8K Followers on Social Media

Former Vanderpump Rules star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss said goodbye to 8K followers on Instagram.

“Welp, I’ve lost 8K followers since posting all my festival photos and videos… oh well,” Leviss, 29, wrote via Instagram on Friday, May 31, alongside a photo of her at 2024’s Lightning in a Bottle Festival in Buena Vista Lake, California. “Thank you to the real ones that have been supporting me and want to see me thrive! ily 🫶🏼 Here’s a pic of me and that dandelion I love 🦋.”

Leviss has been on a festival tour of sorts, previously attending 2024’s Stagecoach Festival as well, which was held in Indio from April 26 to April 28. At the time, eagle-eyed fans accused Leviss of copying an outfit worn by Ariana Madix in season 10 of Vanderpump Rules.

“Yeah, I did see that,” Leviss said on the May 1 episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast. “Apparently, we have the same shirt. I bought that shirt at Urban Outfitters. It just matched my jeans perfectly.”

She added, “So, people are like, ‘Oh, she stole that shirt from Ariana,’ which is not the case. I purchased it, and I didn’t even remember seeing her wearing that on the show. To clarify, it’s my shirt, not hers. Ariana has her own orange shirt that’s exactly the same.”

Leviss has been on the outs with her former Vanderpump costars since her affair with Tom Sandoval became public after the duo started hooking up late in 2022. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2023 that Madix and Sandoval had split after nine years together following the affair.

During the season 10 reunion of Vanderpump, which was filmed the same month news of the affair broke, Sandoval and Leviss were grilled by their costars about their involvement with each other.

After the reunion was filmed, Leviss cut off contact with Sandoval and checked herself into a mental health facility in April 2023. She also chose not to return to VPR for the show’s 11th season.

“I’m not dating for a year, and in doing that, I’m just focusing on myself and after this talk, focusing on my emotions that come up for me,” Leviss said during a January episode of her podcast. “Like, what are my own needs that I need met? And not adding an additional person into the equation. So that it is just focused on me and other people as well my friends and family and the people that are in my inner circle that are safe friends.”

Despite her declaration to stay single in 2024, Leviss was linked to businessman Matthew Dunn in April. “It’s a little too soon to jump to any labels,” Leviss’ publicist, Juliette Harris, told Us of the new romance in a statement on April 30. Harris noted that Leviss met Dunn “a little over a month ago” and the pair are “friends just getting to know each other.”