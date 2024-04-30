Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is dipping her toe back in the dating pool with businessman Matthew Dunn following her Scandoval drama.

“It’s a little too soon to jump to any labels,” Leviss’ publicist, Juliette Harris, told Us Weekly in a statement on Tuesday, April 30, of the former reality star’s new romance.

Harris confirmed that Leviss, 29, met Dunn “a little over a month ago.” The twosome are “friends just getting to know each other,” the publicist added, noting they are just “hanging out.”

Leviss teased her new relationship earlier this month via social media, sharing a video on an ATV with Dunn and two other pals.

Related: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Raquel Leviss' Dating History: James Kennedy, More Raquel Leviss didn’t appear on Vanderpump Rules until season 5, but her love life has made plenty of waves among her fellow SURvers. When the California native joined the show, she was in a relationship with James Kennedy, whom she met during a New Year’s Eve party celebrating the arrival of 2016. The former pageant […]

“More of this, please. 🫶🏼🌵✨,” she captioned the Instagram clip on April 15, which showed Dunn driving the off-road vehicle as Leviss smiled from the passenger seat.

Fans were quick to pick up on Dunn’s cameo in the video, with one replying in the comments section, “Okayyy!! Who is the hottie in the drivers seat 😈 🙌.”

A second user teased, “This driver is definitely an upgrade, go girl!!”

Later that month, the Vanderpump Rules alum attended Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California, with a group of friends. Dunn, however, didn’t appear to be part of Leviss’ desert crew.

Dunn is a former sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, according to his LinkedIn profile. He is currently the CEO of Dunn Investment Group, which is headquartered in Spokane, Washington.

Related: Celebrities Obsessed With ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Jennifer Lawrence, Rihanna and Kristin Chenoweth are just a few of the celebrities who can’t get enough of Vanderpump Rules. The reality show, which premiered in 2013, follows the lives of Lisa Vanderpump and her SUR employees. Over the years, the SURvers have amassed their own fans, especially OG stars Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, Kristen […]

Leviss’ choice to keep her budding romance with Dunn somewhat private comes after a very public breakup with Tom Sandoval in 2023.

Leviss and Sandoval, 40, began hooking up in late 2022 while Sandoval was dating and living with Ariana Madix. Us confirmed in March 2023 that Madix, 38, and Sandoval split after nine years together in the wake of the affair.

Sandoval and Leviss were grilled by their VPR costars during the season 10 reunion, which filmed that same month. Leviss subsequently checked herself into a mental health facility in April 2023 and in time cut off all communication with Sandoval.

Who Is Vanderpump Rules’ No. 1 Guy in the Group?

Leviss chose not to return to VPR for season 11, and later took back her given name of “Rachel” as part of her personal refresh. Leviss declared that in 2024 she was focusing on herself and not worried about finding love again right away.

“I’m not dating for a year, and in doing that, I’m just focusing on myself and after this talk, focusing on my emotions that come up for me,” Leviss said on a January episode of her “Rachel Goes Rogue” podcast. “Like what are my own needs that I need met? And not adding an additional person into the equation. So that it is just focused on me and other people as well my friends and family and the people that are in my inner circle that are safe friends.”

Related: Schwartz! Sandoval! Everything Raquel Has Said About Dating After James Kennedy ... Playing the field. Following her split from ex-fiancé James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss has addressed her approach to dating — and her new romantic connections. Leviss and Kennedy, who started dating in 2016, announced their split after filming wrapped on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we […]

The following month, Leviss took legal action against Madix and Sandoval, claiming they eavesdropped on her, invaded her privacy and administered revenge porn after her affair with Sandoval.

While Madix confirmed that she did learn about Sandoval’s cheating through a video of him and Leviss “having phone sex,” she denied she shared the footage with anyone but Leviss.

Both Sandoval and Madix have filed legal documents requesting the lawsuit be dismissed or amended. Madix also claimed in April court documents obtained by Us that Leviss’ lawsuit was a way to “punish” and “blame” her for the “negative reaction” Leviss received for her part in the scandal.