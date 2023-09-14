Vanderpump Rules stars Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval aren’t on speaking terms in the wake of their affair earlier this year — and they haven’t been for some time.

“Rachel and Tom have not spoken in nearly three months,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 14, noting that Raquel, 29, has had “zero contact” with Sandoval, 41, “since sometime in June,” when she was still at a mental health treatment facility.

The insider added that while Raquel was in treatment, she “made the decision that it was healthiest to cut Tom out of her life completely” and “ceased communications with him” despite “his attempts of writing and calling.”

The duo’s months-long affair made headlines in March, prompting Sandoval and Ariana Madix to call it quits after nine years of dating. While both Raquel and Sandoval said they loved each other during part 3 of the Pump Rules season 10 reunion, which filmed in March and aired in June, their romance has since cooled.

Earlier this week, Sandoval shocked fans when he left a public comment on Raquel’s Instagram video taken at a flower farm.

“Happy birthday Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness,” he wrote on Tuesday, September 12, using Raquel’s legal name. “Miss u friend.”

Raquel, however, didn’t seem to appreciate the birthday message. Later that day, she shared a screenshot of Sandoval’s account via her Instagram Story, showing that the page is now blocked. She added an “OK bye” sticker to the post.

In the wake of the blocking, the source tells Us that Raquel is being more mindful of who she surrounds herself with.

“It seems that [Sandoval] can’t keep her name out of his mouth and let her move on in peace,” the insider said. “She spent months at the facility doing nothing but taking accountability for her actions and learning what drove her decisions in addition to giving multiple apologies. A large part of her mental health journey is leaving behind toxic people, especially those with questionable intentions towards her.”

Sandoval, however, defended his birthday message while speaking with Variety at the season 2 premiere of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 13.

“I just wished her a happy birthday. I didn’t think she had a lot of people reach out to her, so I wanted to. I mean, if she’s working on herself, I think it’s a little immature — it’s a little thirsty — to post that,” the TomTom cofounder told the outlet.

Sandoval added that when he learned that Raquel had blocked him, he thought, “‘OK, whatever. Maybe her parents were going to dock her allowance this week or something.’”

Sandoval also claimed while speaking to Extra at the Special Forces premiere that Raquel was “in Arizona” for her birthday on September 12, which the source told Us isn’t true.

“Rachel was not actually in Arizona like Sandoval claimed, further supporting that they have not spoken and he has no idea about anything she does or where she is,” the insider said. “Rachel is currently on a cross-country road trip visiting friends for the last two weeks and is still continuing. She celebrated her birthday in the Pacific Northwest and went hiking [and] biking.”

Raquel is in her “healing era,” per her Instagram bio, and decided not to return for season 11 of Pump Rules, which Sandoval and the rest of the cast have already begun filming.