Raquel Leviss gave herself something special for her 29th birthday — some much needed distance from Tom Sandoval.
The former Vanderpump Rules star took to Instagram Story on Tuesday, September 12, to share a screenshot of Sandoval’s Instagram account, which she now has blocked. She also added the “OK bye” sticker to the social media post.
Leviss’ shady update on her relationship with Sandoval, 41, came hours after he sent her a public birthday message.
“Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend,” he wrote in the comments section of Leviss’ post from Saturday, September 9.
The former beauty pageant queen has been largely staying out of the spotlight after her cheating scandal with Sandoval. News broke in March that Sandoval and Ariana Madix called it quits after nearly a decade together due to his infidelity. Amid the drama, Leviss issued a statement on her Instagram account where she apologized to Madix, 38, and announced her plans to check into a mental health facility.
“I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”
After facing her Vanderpump Rules costars at the season 10 reunion, Leviss entered a 90-day stay in a treatment center. She later broke her silence about the drama in a tell-all interview with Bethenny Frankel — where she confirmed her departure from the hit Bravo series.
“I now look back on it and see that I was not in love with [Tom],” Leviss said during her August appearance on iHeartRadio’s “ReWives” podcast. “I also don’t believe that he truly was in love with me either.”
She continued: “I felt seen and heard by him. I haven’t really had that connection with other people in the cast, nor people in my real life. I was filming in a tumultuous environment. I was needing some validation and somebody to hear what I was going through. Here comes along Tom who really gave me that time of day to share my side of the story in a non-judgment zone. That’s exactly what I needed in that moment.”
Leviss made it clear during the podcast that she didn’t want to have any contact with anyone from the Vanderpump Rules cast. Sandoval, however, was seen filming with his former friends for season 11.
Meanwhile, Lala Kent said Leviss made a mistake by not coming back to the show. “It is a travesty that she didn’t end up coming back. She should have come back. I think she would have been very surprised,” Kent, 33, said on her “Give Them Lala” podcast last month. “And instead she went and did this [podcast with Bethenny] and she was manipulated yet again.”