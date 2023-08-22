Raquel Leviss made it clear she’s moving on from the Vanderpump Rules drama by revamping her social media — and apparently deleting her apology to Ariana Madix.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Leviss, 28, has updated her Instagram bio, which now reads, “Becoming a better person… one day at a time.” The social media shakeup also included Leviss wiping many photos of her Vanderpump Rules costars. Madix, 38, Scheana Shay and James Kennedy were previously on Leviss’ Instagram grid before the change.

After her candid conversation with Bethenny Frankel earlier this month, Leviss also added a link to the podcast episode in her bio. Leviss’ apology to Madix, 38, following her affair with Sandoval, 41, has been scrubbed from the platform as well.

Leviss’ personal life made headlines when news broke in March that Sandoval and Madix called it quits after nearly a decade together due to his infidelity. Amid the drama, Leviss issued a statement on her Instagram account where she apologized to Madix.

“There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. I am reflecting on my choices, speaking to a counselor and I am learning things about myself such as my patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved,” she wrote at the time. “I have sought emotional validation through intimate connections that are not healthy without regard for my own well-being, sometimes negatively affecting others and often prioritizing the intimate connection over my friendships. I am taking steps to understand my behavior and make healthier choices.”

Leviss said she was planning to seek treatment one month before checking into a mental health facility.

“I have begun counseling to end my unhealthy behavioral cycle, learn to set stronger emotional boundaries and learn to protect my mental health,” she continued. “I don’t expect sympathy, understanding or forgiveness. Right now I must focus on my own health and well-being and as I strive to be a better person moving forward, I will prioritize my mental health and learn from my mistakes.”

Following her 90-day stay in Arizona, Leviss changed her tune on her past friendships with the Vanderpump Rules cast.

“Ariana and I were not best friends. We were acquaintances who became friends through the show. She’s always been somebody who’s been very sweet to me,” she told Frankel, 52, on the “ReWives” podcast on Wednesday, August 16. “She would stand up for me and encourage me to pursue whatever I was, I don’t know … pursuing. And that was all great — but we never had, like, a deep conversation that I would have with a best friend.”

Leviss continued: “I just got wrapped up in this and wasn’t thinking clearly. But we were not best friends. The alliances — I called these people my friends because I really did believe that they were my friends. … Not just us together — no. [If we were best friends], we would, I don’t know, go out to dinner just the two of you or shopping or lunch.”

During the interview, Leviss confirmed she would not be returning to film season 11 of the hit Bravo series. Madix, for her part, made it clear that she has no plans to reconcile with Sandoval or Leviss.

“No. I have nothing to say to either of them,” she told The New York Times in May when asked whether she was “open to filming with” the pair after their affair. “Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck.”

Madix has since been spotted in the same location as Sandoval several times this summer as the Vanderpump Rules group films the upcoming season.