Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is aware that a shirt she wore at Stagecoach closely resembles a top Ariana Madix rocked during season 10 of Vanderpump Rules — but it wasn’t intentional.

During the music festival, which took place from Friday, April 26, to Sunday, April 28, in Indio, California, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the rust-colored cropped shirt Leviss, 29, showed off via her Instagram Story looked familiar. “Creepy or strange coincidence?” one social media user wrote via X alongside side-by-side images of Leviss and Madix, 38, in the top.

Leviss has since addressed the speculation, clearing the air on the Wednesday, May 1, episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue.”

“Yeah, I did see that,” Leviss said of the copying claims. “Apparently, we have the same shirt. I bought that shirt at Urban Outfitters. It just matched my jeans perfectly.”

Leviss continued, “I needed something that was form-fitting and showed the embroidery on my pants because they were very beautifully embroidered with the cactus scenery, a desert scene and a moon. I needed to show that off, and so a crop top was ideal. It was the perfect length and the perfect color to go with the color scheme.”

Despite the chatter online, Leviss asserted, “So, people are like, ‘Oh, she stole that shirt from Ariana,’ which is not the case. I purchased it, and I didn’t even remember seeing her wearing that on the show.”

She added, “To clarify, it’s my shirt, not hers. Ariana has her own orange shirt that’s exactly the same.”

The former Vanderpump Rules costars have been on the outs with each other since Leviss’ affair with Tom Sandoval was made public. Leviss and Sandoval, 40, began hooking up in late 2022 while Sandoval was dating and living with Madix. Us Weekly confirmed in March 2023 that Madix and Sandoval split after nine years together in the wake of the affair.

Sandoval and Leviss were grilled by their VPR costars during the season 10 reunion, which filmed that same month. Leviss subsequently checked herself into a mental health facility in April 2023 and cut off all communication with Sandoval, opting not to return for season 11 of the Bravo show.

Leviss has since moved on from Sandoval with businessman Matthew Dunn. “It’s a little too soon to jump to any labels,” Leviss’ publicist, Juliette Harris, told Us of the relationship on Tuesday, April 30.

Madix, for her part, is also seeing someone new. Days after her breakup, Madix met Daniel Wai at a mutual friend’s wedding, and they are still going strong.