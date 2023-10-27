Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

I’ve officially hit that age where everyone is getting married. Truly, it seems I get a new Save the Date in the mail each week, and honestly, I’m thrilled! I may be years away from walking down the aisle, but I love celebrating love. Plus, I’ll take any excuse to get all dressed up.

There’s one small problem that comes with attending countless weddings — finding something to wear. I’m not afraid to be an outfit repeater, although some occasions call for a brand new dress. Such was the case when I found myself flying overseas for a wedding at a castle in Ireland.

I had known about this wedding for over a year, but that didn’t stop me from waiting until the last minute (i.e. one week before my flight) to finally start dress shopping. I quickly took to Nordstrom because it’s one of the only retailers that can deliver items quickly and efficiently (and if there’s a store nearby you can purchase online and pick up in store. Talk about convenient!). After browsing for a few hours, I came across this gorgeous Mixed Media Satin Georgette Midi Dress from House of CB.

I knew I wanted to stray from green hues (wearing green to an Irish wedding felt very cliché), so what initially drew me in to this dress was the rich fuchsia color. I also adored the cut of the dress: The midi-length felt appropriate for black tie optional attire, and the contrasting matte top and shiny skirt made it a bit more exciting than other dresses. It was an immediate “Add to Cart” moment and I picked it up at my local Nordstrom that day.

Get the House of CB Mixed Media Satin Georgette Midid Dress for $269 at Nordstrom!

I wasn’t expecting to immediately fall in love with this dress the moment I put it on — but it gave a total wow-effect. Little did I know that House of CB is known for their beautifully constructed corset bodices, a gorgeous feature that accentuates your figure. As someone with an extremely short torso, most dresses cut me off and look straight. This, on the other hand, gave me an hourglass figure and highlighted every curve. Zipping it up was an instant confidence booster, and I knew I’d step into the wedding feeling like a million bucks. It also didn’t hurt that the dress is extremely lightweight, which made it easy to pack in my suitcase for the transatlantic flight.

The bride was definitely the star of the show on wedding day, though I think my dress was the second favorite of the night. I received endless compliments on the dress — from the lush pink hue, to how figure-flattering it was. Some of my friends even called me “Mary Kardashian” throughout the night for the way it gave me an hourglass shape. Some highly-structured gowns can start to dig into your skin as time goes on, but I never felt uncomfortable while wearing this dress. I danced the night away without a hitch. And although a few drinks were spilled throughout the night, the stains completely vanished with a trip to the dry cleaners.

Thanks to the artful construction, I truly think it would be beautiful on everyone. And if you’re unsure of the vibrant pink hue, it also comes in a calmer sky blue that would look beautiful for holiday parties and other special event, too. I for one can’t wait to wear the dress again, and am counting down the days until the next wedding or gala.

See it: Get the House of CB Mixed Media Satin Georgette Midid Dress for $269 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more dresses at Nordstrom here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: 17 Fall Fashion Finds With the Perfect Prints for the Season Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Summer fashion is all about bold floral and leopard prints, or perhaps strawberry and puffy cloud patterns. But for fall, we’re changing things up. Not only are we leaning toward colors like burnt siennas, soft taupes and mustard […]

Related: 25% Off! You Will Seriously Live in These Indoor/Outdoor Slippers This Fall Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What is your go-to fall shoe? For many of us, the season is kind of an uncertain waiting period, as it’s a bit too cool for our summer shoes but not quite cold enough for our winter boots […]

Related: 17 Office-Friendly Pieces That Feel Like Loungewear Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many of us have settled back into office life, whether on a full-time or hybrid schedule. We love seeing our favorite coworkers IRL and swiping any free leftover goodies in the break room, but one major downfall is […]