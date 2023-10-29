Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Two-piece sets are having the ultimate moment in fashion right now. Think about it: Matching co-ord sets instantly dress up casual outings like running errands or grabbing a quick bite. Meanwhile, workout sets combine activewear, loungewear and shapewear to ensure your body looks fantastic and feels comfortable during weight lifting, yoga or pilates. But if you’re more a fashion girlie than a fitness queen, we found a bestselling set on Amazon — and it’s absolutely perfect for fall!
Anrabess is a popular brand on the mega-site. If you’re a savvy shopper, you’ve likely come across their bestselling items like this cardigan coat or two-piece lounge set. The trusted brand has earned the support of reviewers all thanks to a mash-up of chic and comfortable clothing. Well, it’s no surprise that they have quickly earned another bestseller badge with the release of this two-piece sweater set.
ANRABESS Two-Piece Set
Pros
- Soft knit material
- Ultra-comfortable
- Tons of color variety
Cons
- Some shoppers say it's toasty!
Get this brand-new set from Anrabess at Amazon before it sells out in your size!
Whether lounging around the house or heading to brunch, you’ll want to bundle up in this plush sweater and matching pants combo. Quite frankly, it has all the makings of a solid fall uniform. Made with 100% rayon, shoppers keep raving over the set’s surprisingly good quality — and with good reason. The high-waisted trousers feature a wide-leg style ideal for transitioning from a casual look to a more dressy one. The matching top is just as versatile. It features short sleeves, which you’ll love to layer with, cap shoulders and a square pocket. You can rock this set together or style each piece with other autumn-inspired ‘fits!
Available in 26 different shades, like hot pink, yellow and grass green, this combo is a true hit with shoppers. One shopper compared it to a more expensive find from their go-to retailer Free People. “It seems well made and closely resembles the much more expensive Free People set,” the reviewer said. Another happy customer noted just how comfortable the fabric is. “Very nice quality,” they began. “The pants are very flattering, comfortable, and way thicker than expected.”
Are you ready to upgrade your fall wardrobe? Check out this two-piece set from Anrabess, just be sure to snag this Free People lookalike on Amazon before it sells out!
See it: Get this brand-new set from Anrabess at Amazon before it sells out in your size!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Anrabess here and explore more sets here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!
Still shopping? Read on for more seriously popular products:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!