Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Want more motivation to exercise? Wear a workout set. Want to make it look like you’ve exercised even though you haven’t? Wear a workout set. Want an easy ensemble that will snatch your shape? Wear a workout set. Part activewear, part loungewear and part shapewear, these matching sets do it all. And we just found a bestselling style that’s on sale now at Amazon!

With over 11,000 reviews, this two-piece workout outfit is wildly popular! And we can see why. The seamless set cinches your waist, boosts your booty and lifts your chest. Just the right amount of compression and support. No bra needed! Keep scrolling to learn more about this sporty-chic look!

Get the Qinsen 2-Piece Ribbed Seamless Crop Tank High-Waisted Leggings Set for just $30 (originally $54) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Qinsen 2-Piece Ribbed Seamless Crop Tank High-Waisted Leggings Set seems like a luxury workout set, but you’re getting both the top and the bottoms for a fraction of the cost of designer leggings alone! Available in a variety of vibrant colors, this two-piece set comes with high-waisted leggings and a notch neckline sports bra. Made with moisture-wicking fabric in a Spandex blend, this athletic ensemble is stretchy and soft.

So many of our favorite stars live in workout sets — Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid… the list goes on and on. These matching outfits are off-duty cool, whether you’re on a grocery run or a cardio run. And this particularly fitness set is flirty and flattering, hugging your curves in all the right places. The thick material is also squat-proof!

Here are just a handful of the rave reviews from customers:

“I love this outfit. The material is soft, thick, supportive and cute. My large chest didn’t need a bra. No back fat, no rolls.”

“10/10. The material is so stretchy! The compression is great as well. This fit feels like I have nothing on.”

“Plus size/large chest/tall women friendly!!”

“The most comfortable set! Also, as a small B-cup, I’ve never worn anything quite so boob-enhancing.”

“This is a very supportive outfit for the gym. The material is very thick so it eliminates the cellulite appearance and it lifts you up in all the right places!”

We suggest styling this look with sneakers and an oversized button-down or shacket as we head into fall. Snag this workout set while it’s still on sale!

