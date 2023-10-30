Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you find yourself constantly wearing black, it may be time to reevaluate your closet. It’s not that black is going out of style (it never will), but rich brown hues are reigning supreme this fall. Essentially, velvety chocolate shades and cool coffee hues are taking over as the neutral of the moment. It also just so happens to mesh beautifully with the latte makeup aesthetic we’re loving. So get with the trends: Brown is officially the new black, and it’s time to upgrade your wardrobe accordingly.

Keep reading to find some of the most gorgeous brown clothing. From chestnut tops to mahogany boots, our list contains everything you need for a mini fashion refresh.

Brown Tops & Outerwear

1. Back to Basics: Forget the classic black tee — you need a brown tee to keep up with the Fall 2023 trends. The neutral color will become a closet staple through the seasons — just $20!

2. Dress it Up: Contrary to popular belief, brown can be a very elegant color. Just take a look at this PRETTYGARDEN Floral Print Babydoll Blouse. It can easily elevate a pair of jeans for date nights and GNOs — was $36, now just $32!

3. Better Than a Sweater: A brown shacket is the pinnacle of fall fashion this year. This fleece design from Thread & Supply is comfier than a teddy coat — just $49!

4. Leather Upgrade: A brown leather moto jacket is potentially even more versatile than a black version — just $43!

5. Mismatched Patterns: Something about this Steve Madden blazer feels very vintage. Maybe it’s the mix-and-matched houndstooth patterns or the brown leather accents. Whatever the case, it simply screams fall and fits perfectly in with the brown trend! — was $99 now just $69!

Brown Bottoms

6. Style for Less: MakeMeChic’s Faux Leather Pants look and feel super similar to Aritzia’s popular pair… for a quarter of the price — was $58, now just $52!

7. Never Enough Leather: Like the color brown, leather and autumn go hand in hand. We love the rich chestnut hue of this miniskirt from French Connection — was $88, now just $44!

8. Smooth Suede: You can’t forget about suede either! Time to add the VNDFLAG Faux Suede Mini Skirt to cart — just $30!

9. Back in Style: Cargo pants are back and better than ever. Snag a pair of BP’s in Brown Kona for a cool-girl vibe — just $60!

10. All About Texture: Fall is the ideal time to experiment with different textures, like corduroy. We love that this pair of pants from Kut from the Kloth comes in a lush mushroom hue — was $109, now just $65!

Brown Dresses

11. Plaid Princess: Take fall by storm with this plaid woven jumper from Lulus. Pair it with white boots and a white turtleneck for a chic apple-picking look — just $69!

12. Stylishly Cozy: For a one-and-done fall outfit, all you have to do is throw on this chunky cable knit sweater dress from Treasure and Bond — just $79!

13. Formal Affair: This gorgeous brown satin dress clings to your body in all the right places and looks like liquid chocolate — just $39!

14. Perfect for Thanksgiving: Why wear jeans to Thanksgiving dinner when you could wear this flowy brown babydoll dress from ZESICA? — just $43!

15. As Comfy as Pajamas: Want to feel like you’re wearing loungewear but look put together? Simply rock this easy TAMEYA Maxi Dress — just $27!

Brown Accessories

16. Dark Chocolate: You’ll reach for this gorgeous chocolate purse from The Drop long after fall is over — just $40!

17. Change up Your Chunky Loafers: Black loafers may get all the attention, but brown styles are just as gorgeous. Plus, they can be styled in more ways. We love the gold chain detailing on this pair from Sam Edelman — was $150, now just $105!

18. Y2K Energy: These early aughts-inspired rectangular frames in brown have It-girl status written all over them — just $13!

19. Another Item That Looks Better in Brown…Once you try Amazon Essentials combat boots in cognac, you’ll wonder why you ever wore black boots in the first place — were $48, now $46!

20. Fashion Forward Cap: Ball caps aren’t just for sports anymore. Case in point: this trendy corduroy baseball cap – was $19, now just $13!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Metallic Shoes Are Trending for Fall — Shop Now Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you stay on top of the fashion trends, you’ll know that metallic shoes are everywhere this season. I, for one, am thrilled — I’m automatically drawn to anything that shimmers. For those who are sparkle-averse, though, the […]

Related: Redefine Beauty Sleep with Satin Pillowcases That Pamper Skin and Hair Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Keeping up with skin and hair care can feel like fighting a losing battle. As we age, skin often becomes more sensitive, while hair often becomes more brittle. This terrible twosome of aging effects can result in skin […]

Related: It’s Trench Coat Season! Shop Trendy and Timeless Styles to Add to Your Closet N... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We all know the clean girl beauty aesthetic. If you haven’t heard of it, it’s a trend that has completely taken over TikTok and refers to effortlessly chic and minimal makeup. When it comes to fashion, we think […]