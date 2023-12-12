Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it’s not just cold, but cold cold, you really start to admire polar bears and penguins with their built-in layers (and layers) of insulation. We want to be that warm!

Unfortunately, we aren’t quite built to withstand freezing temperatures like Arctic animals. There are two ways around this: We can either layer six jackets or find one that keeps us just as warm. Prefer the latter? Us too!

Not all extra-insulated coats are cute though, and nothing is worse than feeling like a coat kills your style. Brands like Columbia, The North Face, Canada Goose and Eddie Bauer show us that fashion and warmth aren’t mutually exclusive. Whether you love puffers, faux fur, hooded jackets, fuzzy interiors or a combination of things, there is a coat for you — one that keeps you as warm as a polar bear, but doesn’t make you poofy like one!

Here are 24 of the best coats for freezing temperatures!

Columbia

Our Absolute Favorite: Some of Columbia’s warmest jackets happen to be the most stylish! This one is waterproof, down insulated and has a thermal gold lining on the inside for extra heat retention. It has removable synthetic fur on the hood, making it easy to change up your look with a quick zip (or unzip).

The North Face

Our Absolute Favorite: The fit, the length, the color options — we’re obsessed. This jacket‘s warmth and wind-resistance rating are maxed out, perfect for those days when even walking to the car makes you shiver. 700-fill down insulation and a water-repellent outer layer make this the ideal freezing weather coat.

Canada Goose

Our Absolute Favorite: Canada Goose coats are known for being some of the warmest jackets on the planet, but this one is ranked warmest of all. According to its thermal rating, this parka will keep you warm in temperatures as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit. A cute buckle makes this luxury jacket extra fashionable and secure.

Eddie Bauer

Our Absolute Favorite: Your entire legs are protected from the elements with this coat, which goes all the way down to mid-shin. If you’d like it to go to the ankles, try ordering the “tall” size type instead of regular! A fleece interior makes it extra cozy while an adjustable drawcord waist gives it a flattering fit.