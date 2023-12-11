Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In-laws are a particularly special type of family members — your significant other’s entire family, big or small, becomes your own! But even if you’ve known your in-laws for years, gifting can be tough — or at least tougher than shopping for your family. You haven’t known them for as long as your significant other who — let’s face it — isn’t always the most helpful with choosing gifts. Why is that always the case?

Whether you have new in-laws or have known yours for decades, show off your thoughtful side with a gift that resonates.

If you need something foolproof, we have 26 out-of-the-park gifts which are certain to leave a lasting impression (in a good way, of course!). From Amazon, Nordstrom, Target and more, here are the best gifts to bring alongside you and your boo!

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite: What’s better than a gift which brings people together? Creating a charcuterie board can be a fun and creative process. This 5-star set includes a cheeseboard, fruit tray, ceramic bowls, cheese knives, slate labels and chalk. Your in-laws will be throwing Pinterest-worthy parties like pros!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: Yes, everyone’s favorite cozy boot company has blankets! These plush Ugg blankets dial up the homey-feel of any living room. This super soft blanket is sure to be a hit! And if you don’t know the color scheme of your in-laws’ homes, no problem — white or charcoal gray are usually safe bets (they go with almost everything!).

Target

Our Absolute Favorite: This aesthetic and thoughtful photo collage frame takes “housewarming gift” to a whole new level. You can give it as is, but for something extra meaningful, try filling it with family memories. Whenever your in-laws look at the wall, they’ll be reminded of great times spent together.

Walmart

Our Absolute Favorite: If your in-laws love to have a little fun, Giant Jenga is the gift for them. This life-size Jenga the perfect party game for all ages. With blocks more than six times the size of regular Jenga blocks, it is best played in a large room or outdoors. No party is complete without a few rounds of Giant Jenga!