We all know a huge Swiftie — i.e. the person who knows every update on Taylor Swift‘s music life, love life and life in general, and can recite the words to nearly every song. Well, exciting news: The perfect gift for Swifties who were unable to snag official merch has entered the building — even if that person is you!

You can get a cozy Swift-inspired sweatshirt and sweatpants set on Amazon for about as much as you would potentially spend on a Chipotle bowl. And there are 41 — yes 41 — different colors and styles, so you’re bound to find one which speaks to you.

Get the Taylor Letter Print Two Piece Sweatshirt Set on Amazon for just $26! Please note, prices are valid at the time of publication, December 11, but are subject to change.

Even if you or the Swiftie in your life have not been lucky enough to attend a Taylor Swift concert (yet), you can get a sweatshirt with artistic lettering which represents each album and tour. If you know someone’s favorite album, gift-giving will be a breeze! If you don’t, some of the sweatshirts show love for the musical sensation and undisputed industry power player in general. You’ll see options like “1989: Taylor’s Version”, “I love Taylor”, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” and “It’s a Taylor thing… you wouldn’t understand.” The sayings are graphically designed to be aesthetically trendy, so your Swiftie will want to wear this hoodie inside and outside of the house. Try and stop them!

The matching sweatpants come in different styles too, and are made from the same material blend of polyester and cotton — both of which are lightweight, soft, breathable and durable in the wash. Wins all around! And since it comes as a set, you can be certain the hoodie and sweatpants match. But of course, you can mix and match each piece with other comfy essentials in your wardrobe.

Worn with white sneakers, this set can be a major casual fashion statement while, of course, proclaiming love and devotion for Taylor Swift. When you’re out and about in the outfit, you’ll likely meet some fellow fans — and perhaps exchange friendship bracelets. According to Us, the more Taylor love, the merrier! Best of all, it’s lightweight enough to wear on walks and keep you toasty in the cold months.

So, what are you waiting for? Make a Swiftie’s day (or week… or year) with this thoughtful gift!

See it: Get the Taylor Letter Print Two Piece Sweatshirt Set on Amazon for just $26! Please note, prices are valid at the time of publication, December 11, but are subject to change.

Disclaimer: This is a celebrity-inspired item. It is not official merchandise.

