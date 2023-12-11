This lululemon Sports Bra Totally Changed The Game — Why It’s My Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing worse than a too-tight sports bra. Seriously! Any training or yoga session turns torturous — as if working out isn’t hard enough! When I started lifting, I bought the cheapest athletic wear I could find. Mind you, I was in college, but it still amazes me how I managed to hit the gym every day despite being squeezed, poked and itched all at once.

As luck would have it, I received a cute Like a Cloud lululemon sports bra as a gift during a time when I definitely wasn’t going to spend a ton of money on clothing, let alone a bra. In hindsight though, it probably would have been worth it, since that particular garment has lasted for years and still looks brand new. The material quality hasn’t changed in the slightest, despite being washed about one hundred times and occasionally (accidentally) dried in the dryer.

The Like a Cloud Longline Bra has been my go-to ever piece since. If you’re into fitness or simply into comfort, this bra will totally change the game!

Get the Like a Cloud Longline Bra for just $68 at lululemon!

This Like a Cloud bra is comprised of nylon and elastane, making it buttery-soft and stretchy. In fact, you’ll forget you’re even wearing a bra! The lightweight material is also sweat-wicking and dries relatively quickly, which is a major bonus when you’re really getting your fitness on.

While it is better suited for low impact activities like yoga, walking and lifting because of the “light support” classification, if you take a smaller bra size, you can wear it for most (if not all) activities.

Since my initial gifting experience, I have ordered this Like a Cloud bra in multiple colors and am loving the java brown during this time of year. That said, you can choose from seven shades which each have matching leggings or shorts — it’s a very sleek look to match top and bottom!

Also, the bra offers a criss-cross back design which you’re going to want to show off. In fact, it looks amazing underneath a loose white open-back tank (to display the adorable design) or as-is with high-rise leggings and an oversized zip-up sweatshirt. I do both!

I have to confess, the Like a Cloud bra is one of my favorite gifts I’ve ever gotten — so now I plan on paying it forward this year. My friends will fall in love with it just like I did — guaranteed!

