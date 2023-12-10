Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Recently, I found the perfect one-piece bodysuit that’s a bestseller on Amazon. In addition to a slew of fabulous features, it looks similar to the one Taylor Swift wore on the cover of Time (sans cat). Bodysuits have a chic, slimming effect and look great with jeans, oversized trousers or tucked into any other bottoms.

The material is ultra-soft and hugs your curves in all the right places, with one happy customer saying, “This is the best bodysuit I own.” In addition to the sleek aesthetic, they loved how “comfortable” it was with “great material” that’s “stretchy.”

With almost 50,000 ratings on Amazon, it’s hard to ignore. Now, I know that bodysuits can be an iffy choice when shopping for tops because of the extra snaps and buttons you need to work through when duty calls, but shoppers assure us it doesn’t ride up and has a snug fit around the booty (a.k.a. not a thong). One customer is swearing off turtlenecks altogether, saying, “It’s comfy…and [made from] good fabric. It may just stop me from buying turtlenecks again. With these bodysuits, who needs them?”

This bodysuit is your no-fuss fashion guide for festive occasions — or dressed-down looks with jeans and a sweater. The biggest plus is that it never untucks and gives you a polished, always-refined charisma. That’s pretty powerful for a price tag that rings in under $20! It comes in a large variety of colors and patterns, such as animal print, solid colors and floating daisies. There are so many to choose from you could wear a new top every day of the month — and then some.

The material is not super thick, but it also isn’t transparent and moves everywhere you do, so add flexibility to the pros list, one customer described the material as “buttery soft,” while another shopper who is six feet tall and one hundred and seventy-three pounds said, “It’s not riding up my booty and very flattering!” Adding, “No matter your body weight or height, get it! You won’t regret it.” Give this a try for your next party and look incredible in the process.

