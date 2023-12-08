Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Peachy keen! Pantone’s official Color of the Year just dropped for 2024, and we’re softening things up for the year ahead. While 2023 was bright and vivid with Viva Magenta, 2024 is all about Peach Fuzz — or, more formally, Peach Fuzz 13-1023.

Peach Fuzz is “a cozy and comforting hue nurturing compassion and heartfelt kindness.” It’s also a very versatile shade to add to your wardrobe, as it can be paired with pretty much any other color. We’ll link you to some of our favorite peachy wardrobe essentials below so you can make the most of the fresh trend!

Knitwear

1. Our Absolute Favorite! Can’t choose between a hoodie and a sweater? Don’t! You can have both with this Amazon Essentials Soft Touch Hooded Pullover Sweater!

2. It’s a Wrap! While we’re often drawn toward darker colors in the winter, there’s no resisting this peach Zesica wrap sweater dress during the colder months!

3. On Cable! Ever wish your cable-knit sweater were more..cable-y? Don’t scroll past this boat-neck sweater from Venus!

4. Double Duty! Why stop at one piece when you could have a full outfit? This Artfree two-piece ribbed set will have you feeling like a million bucks!

Related: 33 Incredibly Useful Gift Ideas for Women in Their 30s Any woman in her 30s will appreciate these gifts that are practical, functional and fun — details here

Outerwear

5. Our Absolute Favorite! Long, fuzzy coats are in this year, but this peach By Anthropologie Faux Fur Duster Jacket from Anthropologie is for true trendsetters!

6. Convertible Queen! This Columbia jacket from Macy’s is a peach, outdoorsy vest at its core, but it also comes with detachable fleece sleeves!

7. Dreamy Denim! Most of us own a blue denim jacket, but this is a great opportunity to grab this fan-favorite Riders by Lee Indigo denim jacket in peach!

8. Blazer Babe! This drapey Free People Olivia Blazer from Revolve opt for a brighter, bolder peach shade. Extra points for the removable tie!

9. Power Puff! Need something to wear in the cold, cold weather? We highly recommend this Amazon Essentials puffer coat!

Bottoms

10. Our Absolute Favorite! These Amazon Essentials tapered pants are wildly affordable and so, so cute. Dress them up or down!

11. Lovely Leggings! Leaning toward the more yellowy, orangey undertone of peach? Check out these lululemon crop leggings!

12. Worth the Splurge! Want to treat yourself to something fancy that will never go out of style? Add this Vince midi skirt to your Amazon cart!

13. Living in Sweats! While we dress up here and there, we mostly live in sweats in the winter. Take a peek at these Discipbush fleece sweatpants!

Related: 21 of the Best Gifts to Wow Women Over 50 We’re steadily making our way through our holiday shopping checklist, and while for some people we might come up with ideas right away, others might require more brainstorming (and research). Can’t figure out what to buy a woman over 50 in your life? You’ve landed in the right place! We’ve picked out 21 awesome gifts […]

Accessories

14. Our Absolute Favorite! A go-to forever and ever, this peachy C.C Exclusives knit beanie will be an essential part of your cold weather uniform!

15. It’s in the Bag! How cute is this genuine leather Madewell bag from Nordstrom? Only a few left!

16. Oh My Ombré! This By Anthropologie Fringe Scarf is all kinds of pretty and all kinds of soft. It’s simply delightful!

17. Last but Not Least! Another cool way to rock the shade in a more subtle way is with these Sunski Dipsea sunglasses!