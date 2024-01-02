Who says you can’t wear lingerie to the beach?

Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram on Monday, January 1, to show off her New Year’s Eve outfit of choice, which featured a leopard-print lingerie-style dress with a plunging neckline and black lace detailing.

The 32-year-old model posed in the mini dress while standing barefoot in the ocean and sipping a cocktail. She accessorized the look with two gold bangles and a gold necklace. Ratajkowski sported minimal makeup and wore her hair parted in the middle and in loose tousled waves.

She captioned the carousel, “And the 2023 season is complete.”

Friends and fans alike took to the comments to wish the model a happy new year. One fan wrote, “Fav girl.” Makeup artist Linda Hay commented, “HNY! ✨🥂♥️🥂✨,” while hairstylist Danielle Priano penned, “Happy New Year 😍❤️.”

Ratajkowski wore the animal print number while on a beach trip with friends to celebrate the new year. She was joined by British model Adwoa Aboah and singer-songwriter Moses Sumney.

The post featured plenty more outfit details from the trip, including a pair of clear jelly shoes that showed off the model’s red toe nail polish, as well as a white flowy see-through dress. Ratajkowski posed barefoot in the dress while holding a glass of wine on a balcony overlooking the ocean. In another photo, Aboah, 31, showed off her festive spirit by wearing a pair of 2024 glasses.

Ratajkowski also included a clip from a TikTok video she posted on the same day, in which she wore a one-sleeve backless white gown while posing and goofing around with Aboah and Sumney, 31. She captioned the TikTok, “Happy new year!”

Last year, Ratajkowski took a similar New Year’s Eve trip with friends to the Cayman Islands. On that occasion, she dressed up in a sparkly silver mini dress, strappy heels and chunky dangling earrings.