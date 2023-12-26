Emily Ratajkowski is proving that cowgirls can be Christmassy too.

The 32-year-old model and author made an unexpected style statement when she wore a pair of red, yellow and black heeled cowboy boots with a black spaghetti strap slip dress to a Christmas dinner. The floor-length gown featured subtle lace detailing on the bust and a flattering figure-hugging silhouette.

Ratajkowski wore her long brunette locks down and parted in the middle. For makeup, she opted for her signature black winged eyeliner, bronzed cheeks and brown, glossy lips.

Ratajkowski showed off the unique festive look in an Instagram carousel she posted on Monday, December 25, alongside several other snaps and videos taken with family and friends during the holiday season.

In other images, Ratajkowski could be seen posing with her son, Sylvester, 2, in a more dressed down look consisting of a cozy brown sweater and wire-framed glasses. Sylvester, who sat on his mother’s lap in front of a massive Christmas tree, kept things festive in a bright red polo shirt.

Other attendees at the Christmas dinner included model and activist Adwoa Aboah, comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, and Interview magazine editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg.

She captioned the post: “merry merry! life has never been better and i’m just here to say i’m grateful,” followed by a magic wand emoji.

Friends wished the My Body author a merry Christmas in the comments. “Happy Holidays!🎄,” wrote friend and celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo. Fellow model Jodie Turner-Smith commented, “😻😻😻.”

Ratajkowski has been seen sporting cowboy boots on countless occasions, often pairing the footwear with simple summer dresses, mini skirts, jeans and even biker shorts.

While cowboy boots and a sleek slip dress aren’t the most obvious combination in the world to wear to a Christmas party, Ratajkowski makes a convincing case for the unlikely pairing.