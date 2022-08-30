Emily Ratajkowski has figured out a way to wear swimwear outside of the pool. The actress rocked a daring one-piece for a night out.

The My Body author, 31, attended Bad Bunny‘s concert at Yankee Stadium during the 2022 VMAs on Sunday, August 28, wearing an orange and ivory-patterned swimsuit from her clothing brand, Inamorata. The sexy look featured a dramatic deep V-neckline and an ultra-high waist. The Gone Girl star paired the number with a khaki micro miniskirt and a thick black belt that featured a metallic buckle. On her feet, Ratajkowski sported rustic cowboy boots from Mango — a go-to footwear option for the model.

“Can you tell we had fun seeing Benito last night?!” Ratajkowski captioned a carousel of images via Instagram of her outfit.

The We Are Your Friends star often leans on an easygoing aesthetic when it comes to her personal style. On August 20, Ratajkowski shared a video of herself dancing on a sidewalk in the Big Apple, rocking a slouchy paisley-adorned mini dress. The fashion designer paired the frock with a black mini bag and her Mango boots.

When she’s not rocking her favorite shoes, Ratajkowski can be seen in trendy sneakers paired with baggy denim and oversized blazers. She’s also known to sport sultry cutout dresses and flirty crop tops. As for her glam, Ratajkowski keeps things simple, often opting for soft makeup and loose waves in her hair.

Earlier this month, the London native gave herself a trendy haircut from the comfort of her home.

In a video posted via TikTok on August 22, Ratajkowski explained to her followers that she wanted a new look. “OK, we are going to the beach, and I want to give myself an extra layer,” she shared while standing in front of a bathroom mirror.

After grabbing scissors and trimming the strands that surrounded her face, Ratajkowski let out a loud gasp. “Is this insane? Am I being crazy?” she said.

As she continued with her chop, Ratajkowski’s 12-month-old son Sylvester interrupted the production with a tiny cry. (The Welcome Home star shares her little one with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard. Us Weekly confirmed the two had split in July.)

She then evened out her tresses, added a few more layers and showed off the messy but chic finished product. “I’ve cut hair before – this is not my best work,” Ratajkowski said. “But you know, it’s a start. It’s a moment.”