17 Cutout Dresses Under $35 That Look Like High-Fashion Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s the summer of cutout dresses! And it certainly won’t be the last. Whether we’re talking cutouts at center of the waist, at your sides, in back or up at the chest, we want them all — and we want them now!

That being said, intricately designed pieces like cutout dresses can tend to lead to higher price tags. We know we see plenty of models walking around in cutout dresses that cost about $500. But you don’t need to spend your entire paycheck to get in on the trend! We’d picked out 17 mini, midi and maxi cutout dresses for you below — and they’re all under $35 on Amazon!

Mini Cutout Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Cupshe dress is the perfect summer color, it’s flowy and it has flattering side cutouts. The O-ring at the center of the chest just completes the look!

2. We Also Love: This WDIRARA T-shirt dress is endlessly wearable for more casual occasions and nights out. The unique, smaller cutouts across the waist have a cinching belt effect!

3. We Can’t Forget: Looking for something tighter that shows more skin to really show off your figure? This one-shoulder CHYRII club dress will turn every head in the room!

4. Back in Action: This ruffle-strap Romwe dress doesn’t appear to have any cutouts when you see the front, but the one peeping out under the bow in back is just breathtaking!

5. Ruched Excellence: The high side cutouts on this Just Quella dress have cute ties hanging down, and the way the fabric ruches will have you feeling fabulous!

6. Strapless and Stunning: This Floerns dress features double cutouts in front and a strapless design so you can say goodbye to tan lines!

Midi Cutout Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re dressing up, this halter-top ANRABESS dress is a stellar option, featuring a mega-flattering cutout and a flowy handkerchief hem!

8. We Also Love: Sleek and simple — yet anything but basic, this Verdusa dress is gorgeous on its own but can also be dressed down, maybe with a denim jacket!

9. We Can’t Forget: This one-shoulder Pink Queen midi dress has total model-off-duty vibes. The color options are great too!

10. Vacation Essential: Your next tropical trip absolutely needs this patterned Verdusa dress in it! The cutout and slit are the perfect combo!

11. Loving Long Sleeves: This long-sleeve Floerns dress caught our attention with its geometric-inspired cutout, playing with angles for a modern look!

Maxi Cutout Dress

12. Our Absolute Favorite: This SheIn dress is a great option if you want the look of the famous Cult Gaia dress but don’t want to spend a hefty amount of money!

13. We Also Love: The moody floral print is so beautiful on this ZAFUL dress. We love the combination of the mini cutout in front and the bigger one in back!

14. We Can’t Forget: The asymmetrical design of this comfy ANRABESS cutout dress is totally cool. We adore the addition of the lightly padded shoulders too!

15. Sporty-Chic: The contrasting trim on this Popomelo dress has a total sporty look. We love how the cutout curves around the waist from the back to the sides!

16. Playing With Paisley: You’ll feel like a million bucks in this Cupshe maxi dress. This is a find worthy of a photo shoot!

17. The Statement-Maker: Va-va-voom! This Franhais dress is the ultimate “look at me” type of dress. Prepare to wow!

Looking for a different style? Shop more cutout dresses at Amazon and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

