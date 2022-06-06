This Colorful Blouse Is the Dress-Up, Dress-Down Piece of the Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been trying to incorporate more color into our wardrobe — for summer, especially — but it can be tough. We want to experiment with bright and bold shades and fun patterns, but we still want to maintain our sleek, chic sense of style. Finding the middle ground where our outfit can shine in every way can be tough!

And then pieces like this blouse come along, and we just know that everything is going to be okay. We can go colorful without going over the top, and we can look so good doing it. It’s great too, since this is the type of piece we can easily just pair with our simpler, less colorful pieces. Oh, and did we mention how affordable it is?

Get the Asvivid Summer Chiffon Printed Blouse for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top’s beautiful print almost looks like paint strokes, both big and small. It’s truly like a work of art we’d hang up in our home. How exciting is it that we can wear it instead? The pink, blue and green version pictured above caught our attention, but if you like mixing purples and yellows, shades of blue or throwing some red and orange into the mix, check out the other variations too. You’ll also find one option in a leopard print and another in a floral!

This blouse is lightweight and roomy, with a relaxed fit that lets you go with the flow. It’s long enough to tuck into your bottoms too, whether partially or all the way. Up top you’ll find a tightly ruffled mock neckline, elevating the piece even further, plus ruffled cap sleeves for an extra touch of perfection. In back is a small keyhole opening with a button loop closure!

Casual summer day going out for ice cream with family or friends? This top would look very cute in a photo of you with your soft serve cone, the front tucked into denim shorts and your feet in sandals. Going out to dinner for date night? Tuck it fully into a midi skirt and grab a pair of strappy heels or wedges. Need an in-between type of look? Wear it with tulip shorts and leather mules! The versatility is just unmatched!

