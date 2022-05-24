This Babydoll Dress Is Giving a Whole New Meaning to Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are some pieces in our wardrobe that we know are basically going to guarantee Us compliments when we go out, leaving Us feeling our most confident. But why shouldn’t every piece in our closet have that effect? We want to get dressed and feel automatically fashionable!

So, let’s make it happen. Our first stop? This incredibly cute dress from Amazon. That’s right — we’re not asking you to empty out your wallet buying designer clothes. You can elevate your fashion arsenal for much less (and with fast, free shipping if you’re a Prime member)!

Get the KIRUNDO Babydoll Swiss Dot Mini Dress for just $37 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 24, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a babydoll dress, meaning it has a high, empire waistline and a very loose and flowy fit throughout, the hem hitting above the knees. It’s a fun, flirty style that’s super comfy and never clings to the body. It almost feels like wearing a nightgown, but it looks like a million bucks!

This dress has a V-neckline, cuffed short sleeves and a Swiss dot pattern all over, each dot raised to add some fun texture, both visually and physically. These dots sit atop the sheer chiffon layer, which is over the opaque lining underneath. The airy fabric is nice and light, with the skirt portion slightly pleated to create a ruffle effect!

This dress comes in a whole bunch of colors, so you could go neutral with the apricot shade or keep it classic with black, or you could opt for a more summery color like light blue or rosy pink. Check them all out. There are a few versions with starry dots and tiered skirts as well available on the same page!

This dress will look simply adorable with a pair of sneakers (high-top or low-top) or minimal sandals. But you know what? It’d look just as amazing with skinny heels and a gem-embellished headband. Or how about with lace-up combat boots and a beanie? See how versatile it already is in your head? Just imagine it in real life!

