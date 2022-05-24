We Want to Pick Up This Flowy Skort in Every Single Shade

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A skort may be one of our favorite practical pieces that we reach for in the summer, but it has to be done right. Essentially, you want to fool people into thinking you’re wearing a proper mini skirt when there are actually shorts hiding underneath. Skorts make scoring the mini look far easier and more comfortable — and we just found a beauty that’s making it to our summer shopping list!

This adorable skort from BNOOUIL is arguably one of the best we’ve seen on the market lately. It practically looks like a basic wrap mini skirt from the front, which makes Us think it may be time to pick it up in more than one color!

Get the BNOOUIL Women's High Waisted Wrap Mini Skort for $32 at Amazon!



This pull-on skort has everything you could want in summer bottoms. It’s made from a lightweight cotton material that resembles linen, which shoppers describe as feeling “soft and comfortable.” To create the illusion of a skirt, the front has layered wrap-style stitching that’s adorned with a ruffle along the hem.

This double layer of material perfectly disguises the shorts underneath in the front and on the sides. The only time you’ll ever see the shorts will be if you’re fully turned around, so any Instagram picture you snap while rocking these bottoms will exude the energy of a cute mini!

This skort is available in so many lovely colors, and we’re having a hard time narrowing our choice down to just one or two hues. If we could, we would pick it up in all of the different colors! The staple black and tan shades are our favorite for versatility’s sake, but the brighter versions are particularly fun for the sweltering heat.

We love injecting our style with bolder moments this time of year, so the vibrant options are certainly making their case. If you have the spare funds to scoop up multiple skus of this skort, go for it! We’re confident it’s bound to become one of your top pieces as the official start of summer approaches.

