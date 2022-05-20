This Seriously Slimming Bikini Has Over 20K Reviews on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not everyone loves the idea of rocking a two-piece bikini. They tend to show more skin, and it can be more difficult to find one that offers a slimming look. Luckily, we know which details to watch out for when shopping for a bikini to feel fabulous in! Personally, we love any set that includes high-waisted bottoms — if the top is equally flattering, we’re completely on board.

Checking out what customers have to say about swimsuits is also crucial, especially while shopping online. We take notice when a set soars in popularity, which is what brought our attention to this bikini from SUUKSESS! It has over 20,000 reviews, and shoppers are completely head over heels in love with it.

Get the SUUKSESS Women’s Wrap High Waisted Bikini Set for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.



This suit has the high-waisted bottoms we all know and love, but they also have added ruching to give you even more tummy-control action. The ruching helps smooth out the belly, which many shoppers are thrilled with. Additionally, the higher hem of the bottoms can also make your waist look more streamlined, which is always a bonus!

The top teamed with the bottoms proves that this set is a match made in swimsuit heaven. It’s a wrap-style option that accentuates the bust and includes straps that wrap around the top of the waist. You can control where the straps are placed and how tightly they’re tied in order to get your ideal fit!

Get the SUUKSESS Women’s Wrap High Waisted Bikini Set for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

There are plenty of colors and prints to choose from, whether you’re looking for a sleek all-black look or a brighter tie-dye getup. Shoppers who have had bad luck finding a two-piece that makes them feel confident finally struck gold with this stunning bathing suit. Ready to make a statement on the shores this summer? You’ve officially met your new holy grail — and the price is right!

See it: Get the SUUKSESS Women’s Wrap High Waisted Bikini Set for prices starting at $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from SUUKSESS and shop all of the swimsuits and cover ups available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!