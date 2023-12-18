Who said that Christmas-inspired outfits can’t be chic?

Emily Ratajkowski channeled the holiday spirit when she grabbed coffee in New York City on Friday, December 15, in a red plaid Prada trench coat featuring a fluffy white fur trim on the bottom. The statement piece of outerwear featured buttons down the front and a belt that cinched in at the waist. She teamed it with a pair of straight-leg black slacks and black sneakers.

The 32-year-old model kept her glam simple with matte foundation, black eyeliner, a light pink blush and nude lipstick. She wore her hair straight and down, showing off her bangs that swept straight across her forehead.

When examining the thick mound of fluffy white fur at the bottom of her coat, we can’t help but imagine that Ratajkowski took her inspiration from Mrs. Claus herself — that is, if Mrs. Claus lived in Tribeca and opted for iced coffee over hot cocoa.

Ratajkowski is no stranger to wearing furry statement pieces. Take the oversized rust colored fluffy bucket hat that she was spotted wearing in November, for instance. Just as with her fur-trimmed Prada coat, Ratajkowski chose to let the eye-catching accessory pop by pairing it with a more understated all-black outfit. At the time, she tied the look together with a simple leather jacket, crisp black slacks and black sneakers.

Ratajkowski has also proven that statement pieces can be worn more casually, too. That same month, the My Body author was photographed out in the Big Apple wrapped in a thick gray fuzzy coat that nearly reached her ankles. She kept the rest of her outfit sporty and simple with a pair of black leggings and neon yellow sneakers.

In a June 2022 interview with Pop Sugar, Ratajkowski revealed that she prioritizes comfort and practicality in her go-to outfit formula.

“Definitely sneakers, for sure, and I’ll do a pair of leggings,” she told the publication, revealing that she can’t get enough of flared leggings in particular. “They make me feel a little bit cooler, like very minimally cooler,” she said.

In the same interview, the model also said that mom jeans are one of her outfit staples. “I often just throw on a crop, a belt, and a sneaker and just make it all about the jeans,” she explained. “Sometimes with an oversized blazer, if you’re going for a Princess Diana moment.”