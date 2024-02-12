Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes a hoodie just doesn’t, well . . . hoodie. We know “hoodie” isn’t typically a verb, but we think you know what we mean. Because when a hoodie doesn’t hoodie properly, it’s one of the most annoying circumstances.

A hoodie that hoodies should be oversized but not too baggy. It needs to drape just right from shoulder to hem. That hem can’t be too tight either, or it throws the whole look off balance. It needs to be comfy enough for naps but cute enough that people will ask where you bought it. Basically, it needs to be this Efan hoodie!

Get the Efan Oversized Hoodie Pullover Sweatshirt (originally $53) on sale for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

This cotton-blend, fleece-lined hoodie is synonymous with the sweatshirt style, in our opinion. Thousands of shoppers agree as well, calling it the “best cold weather hoodie,” adding in that they are “pleased with how large the hood is.” From every angle, this piece is perfection!

This oversized sweatshirt, which features slouchy dropped shoulders and ribbed sleeve cuffs, is available in loads of colors — as well as a few variations with side pockets! From neutral shades like light grey and khaki to colorful choices like purple and hot pink, you’re almost guaranteed to fall in love with (at least) one option.

Because this hoodie hoodies so well, it will add a great deal of versatility to your casual wardrobe. You could wear it with jeans and booties, leggings and slippers or biker shorts with sneakers and crew socks — some shoppers even wear it as a maternity piece because of its roomy design!

“This is perfectly oversized to be the comfiest, yet most stylish hoodie,” one of the many five-star reviewers wrote. “I already ordered one in another color. Recommending to everyone I know!” And this is Us recommending it to you — especially while it’s on sale for $20 off!

