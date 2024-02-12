17 Cozy Lounging Accessories for the Comfiest Night In

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Imagine this: You sign off after a long day of work and throw on your favorite loungewear set before settling in for a cozy night in. Sounds amazing, right? Well, what if I told you that you could make your relaxing night even comfier? There are plenty of soft, homey accessories that can totally elevate your lounge days — from blankets and socks, to luxurious sheets and plush robes — so you can sink into utter peacefulness. Ready for the best do-nothing night of your life? Keep reading to see my must-have lounging accessories.

1. The Most Comfortable Socks EVER: Slipping into these plush Barefoot Dreams socks feels like stepping into a cloud. Who knows? You may never want to take them off — just $19!

2. Chilly Lounge Staple: Plan on lounging around the fire on an upcoming ski trip? This lululemon ribbed beanie will keep your head nice and toasty. Plus, the colors are oh-so-pretty — just $48!

3. The Perfect Slipper: If you live in your Ugg boots while out and about, the brand’s Scuffette II Water-Resistant Slipper is about to become your favorite indoor shoe, trust me — just $95!

4. At-Home Uniform: Forget lounge pants. When I’m snuggled up at home, there’s a 100% chance you’ll find me wrapped up in the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe. It’s fluffier than standard bathrobes and acts as your own personal blanket — just $138!

5. Instant Zen Vibes: Ignite a calming mood when you light the FORVR Mood Matcha Bes-Teas Candle. It beautifully blends lemongrass with matcha and citrus to turn your living room into a spa — just $42!

6. Back to Basics: Yes, your underwear can totally make or break your lounging experience. Don’t run the risk of wearing too tight thongs or itchy silhouettes. You’re in good hands with the comfortable ThirdLove 24/7 Classic Hipster — just $39!

7. A Super Steal: This massive Utopia Bedding blanket has over 50,000 five-star reviews… and it’s under $15 — was $13, now just $10!

8. Luxurious Lounging: Few things feel as opulent as these Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets. You’ll feel like a queen (or king) as soon as you crawl under the covers — was $35, now just $27!

9. Get Cozy: Sure, your couch is comfortable enough, but for premium relaxation, you’ll want to sink into this Nestl Reading Pillow – was $60, now just $38!

10. Best of Both Worlds: A cross between a cardigan and a blanket, this Barefoot Dreams Blanket Wrap will get you through the winter. Don’t be surprised if family members try to steal it — just $148!

11. Spa Like Serenity: If you’re not a fan of candles, you can still immerse your space in a calming scent with the gorgeous Vitruvi Lavender Stone Diffuser – just $123!

12. Bathroom Staple: Does your perfect lounge night include a dip in the tub? Wrap yourself in luxury once you drain the water with this deluxe House No. 23 Ella Waffle Towel — just $78!

13. Calm in an Instant: Ready to reach peak lounge? Calm your senses and soothe your skin with the Herbivore Coconut Hydrating Milk Bath Soak — just $20!

14. Slipper Socks FTW: Can’t decide between wearing slippers or socks? These Cozylook Slipper Socks offer the best of both worlds… and they come complete with two sets! — just $22!

15. Convenience at Its Finest: Don’t have a flat surface nearby to rest your drinks? This handy cup holder pillow keeps everything you need within reach — just $33!

16. Brew it Up: Who says your tea kettle can’t be chic? Owning a gorgeous one, like this option from Polivar, really enhances your cozy vibes — just $39!

17. Keep Things Toasty: You’ll never have to worry about your tea getting cold when using this high-tech Ember Smart Mug. Endless coziness — just $130!

