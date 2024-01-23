20 Bright Sweaters to Cheer You Up on Cold Winter Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Is it just me or is winter dragging this year? I know I should live in the moment, but seasonal depression is very real, and I can’t wait for the weather to warm up so I can go outside without freezing. Until then, the best way to combat the winter blues is to shop for joy-inducing clothes. Lately, vibrant sweaters have been my go-to because the colors instantly lift my mood.

Related: If Barbie Picked a Valentine's Day Sweater, This Would Be It The first thing that comes to mind with the color pink is either Valentine’s Day or — you guessed it — Barbie. But have you ever wondered what Barbie would wear to her Valentine’s Day date? Ken has an entire day of indoor and outdoor surprise activities planned, so she has to be prepared for […]

So, if you could use some cheering up on dreary winter days, I compiled this list of vivid sweaters. There’s nothing that a little retail therapy can’t fix, and these colorful sweaters are definitely the solution. Get your credit cards ready, because you may just want more than one of these pretty sweaters!

1. Spring Is in the Air: Sure, spring may still be a few months away, but you can still channel that the fresh energy with this icy lilac textured Banana Republic Factory sweater — was $100, now just $60!

2. Muted Rainbow: Okay, not everyone is a fan of bright neons and pastels, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on color completely. Try this muted rainbow striped sweater from Zesica. The soft pop is still enough to lift your spirits — just $50!

3. Lounging Essential: If you’re searching for a casual sweater (or sweatshirt) to wear on your lazy days, I suggest lululemon’s Softstreme Perfectly Oversized Cropped Crew in sonic pink or aero blue! These colors really do spark joy — just $118!

4. Peek-a-Boo: Not all sweaters look the same! Don’t believe me? Well, just take a peek at this Beals Merino Cut-Out Sweater from Universal Standard. The sleeve slit gives this design an edge and makes it a bit more fun, especially in pretty the Compote and Jardin hues — just $188!

5. Cold Shoulder: So if you’re not totally sold on the cut-out sleeves from the option above but still want to bare a little skin, this Venus cable-knit cutie is a happy medium. The cold shoulder cut-outs — along with the fiery red shade — make it super fun for nights out — was $44, now just $40!

6. Bright Accents: The vivid blue details on this English Factory pullover completely transform the otherwise monotonous silhouette — was $110, now just $77!

7. Ombre Dream: This is not your grandma’s cardigan! While it has an oversized, comfy silhouette, the spirited pink ombré brings it into the 21st century and gives it a fun vibe — just $162!

8. Back to Black: Yes, black sweaters can be bold — just take a look at this Express design. The black base is brought to life by the hot pink floral pattern — was $88, now just $26!

9. Short-Sleeved Sweetie: This cute Vero Moda sweater is perfect for those in-between weather days thanks to the short, puffed sleeves. Choose between pink and blue (or get both, because who likes to choose?!) — just $62!

10. Pretty Polka Dots: Spice up your style with colors and patterns. I love that the rainbow dots on this sweater are 3D to add another layer of texture — just $28!

11. Warm and Cozy: I can’t get over the intricate crocheted design of this Farm Rio sweater. With proper care, it will be a staple in your collection for years — was $295, now just $207!

Related: 17 Ultra-Chic Finds for Winter That Are Actually Affordable — Under $55 I’m on a tight budget and aiming to get the most out of it. Just because my funds are limited doesn’t mean I’m willing to compromise on my style, though. Not everything I own has to be an investment piece which lasts for decades; it just needs to see me through the cold season with […]

12. Color-Block Queen: Pink and purple and blue, oh my! This color-block sweater features so many happy colors to brighten your mood on dreary winter days — just $37!

13. Smile! You won’t be able to frown when you slip into this oversized sunny smile sweater… seriously, it will be impossible — just $116!

14. Peak Barbiecore: Yep, Barbie mania is still going strong. We’ll gladly keep up with the trend if that means we can wear this fun and flirty color-block cardigan — was $40, now just $33!

15. Après ski! Even if you don’t ski, you can still partake in the fun après culture by dressing up in this festive chunky turtleneck from Barbour — just $160!

16. Get Groovy: The psychedelic swirls on this MissActivator sweater are a serious conversation starter. You can choose from eight colorways to find the one that best matches your personality — just $34!

17. Not Your Average Bookworm: Throw out all preconceived notions that sweater vests are nerdy. One look at this bold cropped style from Free People will prove that they’re for the cool kids — just $78!

18. Wrap Me Up! This extra long cardigan can totally double as a robe. I’ll take four! — just $38!

19. Roar! Tired of polka dots and stripes, but still want a wild pattern? You’re in luck, because this green sweater is covered in orange tigers! It’s the perfect statement sweater to add to your collection — just $108!

20. Flower Power: There’s no doubt in my mind that you’ll fall in love with this floral sweater from Ecowish — just $40!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us