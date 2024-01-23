17 Ultra-Chic Finds for Winter That Are Actually Affordable

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
I’m on a tight budget and aiming to get the most out of it. Just because my funds are limited doesn’t mean I’m willing to compromise on my style, though. Not everything I own has to be an investment piece which lasts for decades; it just needs to see me through the cold season with effortless finesse.
After scouring the internet, I’ve curated a list of essential items under $55 that won’t break the bank and can pull your outfit together in all the right places.
1. Classic Crew: This sweater is a wardrobe staple with a crewneck and navy blue hue.
2. Get The Scoop: For cool-girl chic, throw on this effortless tank as a base layer for all your hoodies and coats.
3. Howdy, Partner: Lean into your wild side for a playful western bootie that puts you a step ahead of the rest.
4. Hot Item: Stay on trend in 2024 with this must-have bouclé ball cap, available in multiple shades to elevate your style game.
5. Sorry, Super Busy: Pair this cropped sweatshirt with high-waisted leggings for a cute on-the-go errand look that says “I work out all the time… when I feel like it.”
6. Turn Heads: Discover your perfect wool-felt fedora to shield you from unexpected snow, elevating your street style to a stellar five-star level.
7. Hot and Not Bothered: This one is just for you. Give yourself a boost with a cheeky push-up that brings the girls together and makes you feel great about yourself all winter long.
8. Multi-Purpose: Add a pop of color using a paisley print bandana for your hair or neck — it can also be an added accessory to your handbag for instant flair with minimal effort.
9. Best Value: Love a matching set? Get a cable scarf, hat and gloves, all for $26!
10. Dream Pants: Not only are these trendy wide-leg pants, they’re also fleece joggers with a comfortable drawstring around the waist. Bonus points!
11. Thanks, It’s Real: Get this Mongolian cashmere scarf for just $49.90, it’s the best find on the market that will last you several seasons. Trust Us — pun intended.
12. Defy The Cold: Embrace both cuteness and warmth with these fleece-lined mittens from lululemon on final sale!
13. On Point: Ballet flats are the perfect shoes for every occasion — functional with a touch of class.
14. ASAP, Please: This is the ultimate sweater dress which doubles as a top, complete with pockets!
15. Simply Chic: Enhance your style by layering with an open-front cardigan, showcasing your favorite crop top, or providing a cozy layer of warmth around your shoulders.
16. Think Pink: Display your love of pink with a machine-washable cropped puffer.
17. You Complete Me: Get a cute textured button-down and balloon pant set to watch your favorite rom-com.