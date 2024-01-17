Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As the snow falls and we indulge in leisurely evenings spent hibernating, it’s finally time to tick things off the to-do list we didn’t get to over the holiday season. Of course, it’s also the perfect moment to reconnect with friends and colleagues — but the trick is deciding what to wear on a chilly January day. Luckily, we have your back — so read on to discover the ideal winter dresses that provide comfort like you never left home (as well as a flattering fit and glamorous vibe). The new you will thank you!

1. Maxi Moment: Find your perfect shade among eleven options with this ribbed maxi knit dress featuring a stylish twist-front detail.

2. Relaxed Glamour: The ideal flowy dress is designed with ample room around the waist, allowing you to indulge in a cheat night or snack without feeling restricted.

3. Vintage Vibes: Nod to an old-school feel with this mini sweater dress in Kelly green.

4. Feel Like A Woman: This bodycon dress hugs your curves and moves like a second skin.

5. Dress Up And Down: The length and fishtail cut of this maxi dress add a touch of sophistication, while the plaid pattern and turtleneck bring a casual and approachable aesthetic to the ensemble.

6. Versatile: Toss on this knit tunic as a babydoll dress with tights or wear it as a top for cozy nights in — endless possibilities.

7. Best Deal: Snuggle up in this cozy knit dress with balloon-like sleeves.

8. Free Spirit: Dance the night away in a billowy Dixie maxi dress with a sultry V-neck cut and cinched waist.

9. Real Rosy: This crewneck maxi knit looks elegant and skims the body with soft jersey material.

10. Seasonal Staple: Adaptable for any occasion this season, style this ribbed sweater dress with either sneakers or heels.

11. Casual Cowgirl: Pair this short corduroy dress with knee-high boots, and you’ve found your perfect western-inspired ensemble.

12. One & Done: This double-breasted blazer dress takes you from the office to a night out.

13. Who, Me?: Be enchanting thanks to this revealing V-neck cut and maxi silhouette dress without trying too hard.

14. Business Chic: Achieve the look of a skirt and top with this dress combination, creating the illusion of separate pieces without the hassle of coordinating multiple items.

15. Warm Sophistication: Experience the comfort of a cozy sweatshirt with this hoodie dress in camel hues.

16. Feeling Flirtatious: For the dating scene, slip into a loose turtleneck sweater dress which highlights your legs while providing the coziness of a comfortable blanket.

17. Bestseller Status: Designed with handy four-way stretch, this iconic A-line silhouette never goes out of style and is super slimming too.

