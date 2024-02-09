17 Trendy Pieces That Look Designer — But Cost Way Less

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For many of Us, designer items are an instant draw. Luxurious fabrics and celeb-approved brands serve next-level glam. They’re often made of durable material which passes the test of time. Plus, they’re usually on trend, so you can mix and match tons of pieces to recreate whatever viral trend is on the horizon. The biggest downside to splurging on high-end tops, bottoms and accessories, of course, is the hefty price.

Luckily, you don’t have to break the bank to channel luxurious vibes. You can achieve the quiet luxury or rich mom aesthetic with top-notch items that won’t breaking the bank! Retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, Abercrombie & Fitch and Express offer dozens of cost-effective pieces that are worth the price tag. This means you won’t skimp on quality by cutting costs! Who doesn’t love that? With that in mind, we rounded up 17 pieces that channel luxury looks for less. Happy shopping!

Tops

1. Now that spring is on the way, you’ll need tons of short-sleeve options. This mock neck top features a chic wavy design that looks like a luxurious painting — originally $26, now just $20!

2. Haven’t you heard? Elevated basics are all the rage! This high-quality tee-shirt delivers elegance and quality — now $25!

3. This long-sleeve bodysuit features a thong bottom that’s perfect on days when you need to banish panty lines— now $64!

4. Who doesn’t love a good sweater weather moment? This striped black and white top is a showstopper — originally $68, now just $40!

5. Elevate your next work #OOTD selfie with this sophisticated white V-neck top. It features chic cuff sleeves too — now $25!

6. Channel rich mom vibes year-round with this cardigan-sweater hybrid — now $40!

7. This basic top fits like a glove. Get this classic look for a price that will make your bank account smile — now just $20!

Bottoms

8. These comfy and casual capri joggers are a number one bestseller on Amazon — originally $44, now just $35!

9. Retro fashion is always in style. These ’70s era-inspired wide-leg jeans have over 2,000 five-star ratings — originally $56, now just $31!

10. Are you on the hunt for a pair of jeans that won’t stretch or tear after a few washes and wears? These Abercrombie Ultra-High Rise Straight Jeans are equal parts flattering and versatile — just $90!

11. Want to bring luxury to your next workout class? Snag these high-waisted, wide-leg pants. They’re so plush and come equipped with a drawstring so you can adjust as needed — just $30!

12. Comfy trousers are a fashion essential. These ultra-high-rise Abercrombie pants work perfectly when you’re at the office and when you want to relax too — just $90!

Accessories

13. Blinged-out jewels are the ultimate luxury! This bestselling pavé gold diamond band looks so much more expensive than it really is — just $16!

14. If you live for texture and print, you’ll love this faux-croc skin and faux shearling jacket! The contrast of the colorful animal print gives an edgy touch to the dainty collar — originally $160, now just $84!

15. Don’t you love being able to switch it up? This three-pack set of earrings from BaubleBar is an effortless way to add versatility to your accessory drawer — originally $68, now $34!

16. There’s something luxurious about high-quality denim. This drapey cropped jacket is available in a neutral light brown shade that’s ideal for fashionistas who enjoy minimalism — just $90!

17. Nothing screams designer like dainty jewelry. This bezel-set diamond and initial bracelet is made from 14-karat gold and looks perfect on an arm stack — splurge for $225!

