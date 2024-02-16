Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You’ve been staring at your makeup drawer lately, realizing that it’s about time to clean out and start over — or at least update your current collection. Makeup gets old just like anything else and starts to lose its efficacy, so if you’re on the fence, it’s probably time to start fresh! What better time than spring?

To celebrate Presidents’ Day weekend, Benefit is offering big-time discounts on some of its top products, plus free shipping on all orders. Pinch Us!

From now until Monday, February 19, you can get up to 50% off these six bestselling primers, brushes, lipsticks and pencils. Since there are only six products left on sale, there’s a good chance they’ll sell out quickly (like the Browvo! Conditioning Primer did) — so don’t dilly dally and miss out! Grab your favorites before everyone else does!

They’re Real! Tinted Eyelash Primer

This eyelash-priming formula can tint, define and prime your lashes in one fell swoop. It’s loved for the soft, natural look it gives your eyes and how easy it is to layer.

Get the They’re Real! Tinted Eyelash Primer for $15 (originally $29) at Benefit Cosmetics!

Angled Brow Brush & Spoolie

Why buy both a new eyebrow brush and a spoolie brush when you can have both in one? Easily apply brow gels and creams with this tool. Your brows will be shaped, filled and defined.

Get the Angled Brow Brush & Spoolie for $14 (originally $20) at Benefit Cosmetics!

“That Gal” Brightening Face Primer

We all want to be “that girl.” If you’re looking for a primer that instantly brightens your complexion, look no further! This one is a silky pink color designed to flatter all skin tones.

Get the “That Gal” Brightening Face Primer for $20 (originally $29) at Benefit Cosmetics!

California Kissin’ ColorBalm

With hyaluronic acid as a primary ingredient, your lips will be as smooth and hydrated as they are beautiful. Grab this moisturizing lip balm in one of six colors that last for eight hours!

Get the California Kissin’ ColorBalm for $16 (originally $21) at Benefit Cosmetics!

The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer

This formula will moisturize your skin while smoothing out fine lines, minimizing pore appearance and helping your makeup go on smoothly while nipping dryness in the bud. It’s like magic!

Get The POREfessional: Hydrate Primer for $28 (originally $35) at Benefit Cosmetics!

High Brow Duo Pencil

Bold and defined brows are totally in right now. This double-ended pencil comes in three shades, each with a matte and a shimmer side. The pencil makes it easy to highlight your brow bones in either a natural or luminous way!

Get the High Brow Duo Pencil for $20 (originally $25) at Benefit Cosmetics!

Looking for something else? Shop more from Benefit here!