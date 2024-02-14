Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been having trouble sleeping despite trying every remedy you can think of, we know how frustrated you may be. Not only do you feel more sluggish, but the stress of not sleeping becomes a stressor in itself. It’s a feedback loop that nobody wants to be stuck in!

Certain things can help you sleep more soundly, including turning off screens before bedtime, avoiding late-night heavy meals, ditching your 3 p.m. coffee, keeping the bedroom cool and drinking herbal tea. But we know what you’re thinking — “I’ve already tried all of that!” If you’ve even tried melatonin to no avail, chances are, you’re feeling extra deflated.

But if you haven’t tried a silk (silk is key here) sleep mask, you’ve been missing out! In fact, we may have found the solution to your bedtime woes. We came across a mask that is made with 100% hypoallergenic mulberry silk, a fiber that has benefits far beyond blocking out light. Silk is much better for your skin, as it doesn’t absorb moisture and therefore dry out your complexion like cotton does. It also prevents creasing on your face given the smoothness of the material. Plus, when you sleep better, you have fewer dark circles and fine lines. Wins all around!

Get the Mulberry Silk Beauty Sleep Mask for $20 (originally $50) at Quince!

Another benefit of silk is its cooling properties; you may notice silk sheets and silk pillowcases gaining popularity as of late, and for good reason! Getting too hot is a potential culprit for slumber issues, so it’s best to rule that out. Silk has temperature-regulating capabilities that keep you cool in the warm months — a dream for those who run hot at night! When your eyes are covered with this plush, buttery-soft cooling material, your entire face will feel supple and smooth — just like silk!

You may expect that such a luxurious mask requires special cleaning care, but not with this one — simply hand wash or machine wash on cold and hang to dry. That’s all! If you’d prefer to dry clean it, you can — but it’s not necessary. (And dry cleaning gets expensive, so if you don’t have to, maybe… don’t!)

Speaking of your hard-earned dollars, you may also expect that this mask will start a war with your budget spreadsheet, but you’ll be happy to know this product mask is 60% off right now — bringing the grand total to under $20! It makes a great gift for the troubled sleeper in your life, the traveler, the new parent — really anyone you know who could use some extra Zs.

Bonus: the mask comes in 12 different colors, so you’re sure to find one to suit your bedroom color scheme. And if you’re seriously committed to getting beauty sleep, you can also order a set that comes with a mask, a silk pillowcase and two silk hair ties. We’re checking that out stat — join Us?

Get the Mulberry Silk Beauty Sleep Mask for $20 (originally $50) at Quince!