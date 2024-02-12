Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You see protein bars frequently nowadays — whether you’re at the gas station, standing in the grocery checkout line, scrolling through Instagram and, of course, at Target. If you’ve tried protein bars before only to be left disappointed you spent $4 on something that tastes chalky and synthetic, welcome to the club.

On the other hand, maybe you’ve found a protein bar you love — but it contains loads of sugar, carbs and artificial ingredients. Protein bars can have as much sugar as a candy bar — those are not the ones you want if you’re trying to stay healthy, manage weight, balance blood sugar and prevent the 3 p.m. snacking frenzy!

After testing dozens of protein bars, this one stands out as the tastiest, most satiating bar with the best protein to calorie ratio — in other words, the bar that packs the most protein for the least amount of calories. You get 21 grams of protein, only 4 grams of net carbs and 1 gram of sugar per bar, plus nearly half of your recommended daily fiber intake and all nine essential amino acids. All of these benefits come in the form of a deliciously soft and chewy bar with bits of chocolate, marshmallow and graham crackers. And since it’s low carb, this bar is keto-friendly too!

Consuming protein in place of carbs and fats can also aid weight loss, given that protein requires much more energy to digest, reduces cravings and boosts metabolism. If you’re an active individual, protein is integral to your training routine, helping you build and maintain muscle for optimal strength and performance. This is the perfect transportable treat to keep in your gym bag, glove compartment, purse, backpack and anywhere else.

If S’mores isn’t your flavor of choice, these bars come in other dessert-like variations such as birthday cake, chocolate chip cookie dough, mint chocolate chunk, lemon cake, cookies and cream and even varieties dipped in chocolate. No grainy texture, no aftertaste, no sugar. And if you’re not convinced, over 55,000 people give these sinfully tasty bars five stars.

According to one reviewer, the bar “exceeds expectations” in “every way possible.” “It has an incredible taste, striking the perfect balance of sweetness without being overpowering. The texture is top-notch, with a chewy, soft center. Its nutritional profile is exceptional, providing 21 grams of protein and only 1 gram of sugar, making it a guilt-free indulgence that fuels my body throughout the day. I appreciate that it is gluten-free and free from artificial flavors or sweeteners. Overall, this bar is a game-changer with its heavenly taste and satisfying texture, making it a must-try for anyone in need of a convenient, delicious snack or post-workout treat.”

You might see these for $3 or $4 each at the grocery store, but you can snag them for $2 per bar at Target. If you’re ready to level up your snacking game — and your health — and ditch the office donuts, take the leap and grab a box right now!

