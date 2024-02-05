Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s winter, and we’re all struggling in the vitamin D department. The lack of sunshine has a few effects, one being that we look a bit (or a lot) pastier than we do in June. If you’re anything like me, having a nice golden glow gives me a game-changing level of confidence. There’s something about a toasty tan color that makes all of my clothing look better, my skin appear smoother and my spirit get brighter. It doesn’t matter if it’s from a trip to Mexico or a good self tan!

But I’ve tested pretty much every self-tanning product under the sun (pun intended), and here’s the hard truth: good self-tanning products that don’t turn you orange, irritate your skin, look patchy, smell like DHA or leave you sticky for hours on end are extremely hard to come by. I’ve had my fair share of horror stories, which is (unfortunately) very common in the self-tanning community. At this point, however, I’d consider myself a self-tan aficionado. In other words, I know a great product when I try one! I’m here to help you avoid having your own tanning horror story — so read on for my top pick!

Get the Bali Bae Self Tan Set for $69 (originally $95) at Coco and Eve!

Whether you’re a seasoned self-tanning enthusiast or you don’t even know what a tanning mitt is, this self-tan set is the confidence-boosting, radiance-enhancing “it” bundle you need in your life. The mousse blurs pigmentation for an all-over smooth look, develops in just two hours, smells like a tropical vacation and is developed with a green-gray base — no orange undertones here!

Ingredients like raw coconut oil, fig, mango, lotus extract and 100% natural DHA soothe the skin while they bronze, making the mousse a much healthier alternative to baking in the sun. No harmful UV rays, no sunburn, just an equally golden glow we’re all seeking at this time of year — and at any time of year, really! The formula is fast drying, lightweight and couldn’t be easier to apply.

A color guide shows you where you’ve been to ensure an even application. And don’t worry, the kit provides you with everything that you may need (and more)! It includes one bottle of bronzing foam, a brush for your face and hands, a tanning mitt and a back applicator which, unless you have a kind roommate like me, is essential. The brush can be used for your face, hands and feet since those areas typically need less product, while the mitt can be used for the rest of your body.

Plus, customers are also obsessed with this bundle, giving it five stars across the board, thanks to the rich color and ease of use, to the non-irritating ingredients and streak-free outcome. There are three color options, so you can customize the tan to blend naturally with your underlying skin tone.

“My new favorite tanner! Doesn’t look orange at all, it is the best natural looking tanner. Never streaky, and I use their little brush to do my face and hands — it is so useful and covers them so evenly. I have acne prone sensitive skin and get nervous about using tanner in my face, but this one feels so light and never creates any acne,” one reviewed raved.

The tan should last for one week, so long as you exfoliate prior, avoid water immediately post-application and apply moisturizer consistently. I plan to use this tanning winter, spring, summer and fall. Bronze color and healthier skin all year long, anyone?

