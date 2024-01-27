Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The word “collagen” is seemingly everywhere in the skincare, nutrition and hair care worlds. But what even is collagen — and what does it do? In short, collagen is the building block for skin, bones, connective tissues, tendons and ligaments — fun fact, it happens to be the most abundant protein in your body!

In terms of your skin, collagen is known for its ability to restore elasticity, help new skin cells grow and replace dead ones. The body produces less collagen as you age, which is why we get wrinkles and dull skin. But we don’t have to surrender to the aging clock! Lifestyle factors, such as a healthy diet and consistent sun protection, make a huge difference, as does a proper skincare routine.

These collagen-filled skincare products are staples in many of our regimens. They’re sure to give your skin a radiant, supple glow that will make you feel like you’re getting younger. See our current faves below!

Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer

More than 42,000 reviewers give this wrinkle-reducing moisturizer five stars. The affordable price point is just a bonus! This cream is lightweight, non-comedogenic and tested by the experts. Simply apply morning and night and let the magic happen!

Get the L’Oreal Collagen Daily Face Moisturizer for $9 at Amazon!

YouthReveal Instant Reset Collagen Cleanser

Collagen works wonders in your cleanser too! This 10-in-one product also serves as an exfoliator, toner, makeup remover, serum, treatment, mask and moisturizer. What doesn’t it do? The formula is guaranteed to give your skin a smooth, plump look.

Get the YouthReveal Instant Reset Collagen Cleanser for $24 at Nakery Beauty!

Dead Sea Mud Mask with Stem Cell and Collagen

Designed for every skin type, this detoxifying mask uses minerals, vitamins, stem cells and collagen to clean clogged pores and remove dead skin cells. After the toxins and dead skin cells are removed, all that remains is a glowing complexion!

Get the New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask with Stem Cell and Collagen for $30 (originally $43) at Amazon!

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

This powerful, concentrated cream is said to noticeably reduce wrinkles and firm skin in just two weeks. It contains no aluminum, dyes, mineral oils and other chemicals; only the good stuff! Mediterranean algae is the star ingredient which makes this a reviewer favorite.

Get the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream for $50 at Nordstrom!

Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks

If masks are more your speed (and we get it — we love the zen process of putting on a face mask and drinking tea too!), we found collagen peptide-filled masks to brighten and hydrate your skin. You’ll get 15 masks in each pack, equivalent to 15 trips to the spa!

Get the Ebanel 15 Pack Collagen Peptide Hydrating Face Masks for $14 (originally $17) at Amazon!