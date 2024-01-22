Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Walmart can be a great one-stop shop for all of the essentials — grocery, home, clothing, beauty, wellness, you name it! But when you step into the beauty aisle at Walmart (or click into it), it can be overwhelming. You want to choose the best products, but you don’t want to break the bank.

Well ,you’re in luck, because we gathered five of the best beauty products at Walmart so you don’t have to. Check out these skincare and haircare products that will check all of your boxes and more!

One Minute Transformation Styling Cream

This styling cream is said to help you “fake a blowout” in just a few minutes. It uses avocado oil and omega 3s to recondition, tame frizz, gloss hair and get rid of static. Reviewers love this cream, one saying they went to the humid state of Florida for a week and their hair remained “smooth, shiny, and frizz free”!

Get the Color Wow One Minute Transformation Styling Cream for $23 at Walmart!

Eye De-Puffing Gel

This under-eye cream has become a staple in the routines of Instagram influencers, makeup artists and people like Us alike. The gel is designed to give you the same effect of a pricey tightening and smoothing procedure, but at home! Some reviewers see results in just five minutes.

Get the Dr. Brandt Needles No More Eye De-Puffing Gel for $22 (originally $42) at Walmart!

Head and Hair Heal Conditioner

Effectively tackling a dry scalp or stunted hair growth starts at the roots (pun intended). This conditioning formula was developed to soothe sensitive scalps, strengthen the hair’s roots, moisturize your hair and help it grow. For best results, use it with the Head and Heal Shampoo.

Get the Maria Nila Head and Hair Heal Conditioner for $36 at Walmart!

Brazilian Keratin Hair Mask

What better place to get haircare products from than where the infamous Brazilian Blowout originated? This keratin treatment comes straight from Brazil to hydrate, repair, smooth and tame frizz.

Get the Novex Brazilian Keratin Hair Frizz and Damage Repair Mask for $12 at Walmart!

Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Face Moisturizer

All it takes is a few seconds to smooth fine lines and wrinkles on your face and neck. This formula also contains SPF, so you’ll be protected from the sun, glowing and reversing the signs of aging, all at the same time!

Get the L’Oreal Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle and Firming Face Moisturizer for $12 (originally $15) at Walmart!

