You choose an outfit, put on your makeup, curl your hair, apply lipstick and stuff a few things into your purse before heading out the door. One of those things is, of course, lipstick! It’s the final piece of the puzzle to seal your look before a night out with the girls. If you’re in on today’s makeup trends, you know that lipstick is essential; no look is complete without a nice shimmer or matte glow! And bold lips happen to be totally in right now.

But why does lipstick always seem to wear off before you even arrive at the restaurant or bar? It’s frustrating spending hours on your look only to have to touch it up every 30 minutes. But somehow celebs like Rihanna seem to avoid the issue all together — just think back to the Super Bowl when she crushed it in an ultra-fashionable red outfit, chunky red sneakers and vivid red lipstick. Her lips didn’t fade one bit!

Get the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Stunna Lip Paint for just $10 (originally $28) at Amazon!

Rihanna made it easy to get her distinct lip look for only $10 on Amazon. This bestselling Lip Paint is designed for long-lasting wear, ideal for those wanting a low-maintenance, bold and beautiful shade that doesn’t fade throughout the day. In one stroke, this liquid lipstick leaves an eye-catching color with a soft matte finish. The wand shape also defines lips without going outside your lip lining (and let’s face it — we’ve all gone overboard a time or two with a flat brush!).

Plus, this paraben-free formula couldn’t be easier to apply. Simply shake, drag along the top lip with the wand facing upward and drag along the bottom lip with the wand facing downward. That’s it! You might not even need to dip the stick in between.

And don’t be afraid to make the look your own — if you want to add some sparkle, go over this Lip Paint with your favorite gloss. The base color will last on your lips all day long, so the only thing you might need to reapply is the gloss on top. You can wear this liquid lip for the day-to-day or for a night out . . . or both! It grounds a shimmery outfit and emboldens a daring one, so there’s really no losing. Rihanna wears it with everything, so we can too!

The main complaint? That we don’t have “100 more colors to pick from”! So get ready to be a stunner, because this Stunna Lip Paint will be your new going-out BFF.

