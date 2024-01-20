Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s a well-established fact at this point that any member of a certain Calabasas family puts their best foot forward in the style department. Khloe Kardashian has especially been crushing it lately; if you follow her on Instagram, you’ll see her endless fashionable ‘fits — whether it’s a trendy lounge set, jeans and a tee or an elegant gown, she’s totally rocking it.

Last week, the 39-year-old posted a pic with the caption “Interviews…Hulu”, referencing the upcoming season of The Kardashians which has eager reality fans ecstatic. But we have to admit, we were probably more focused on the elevated ensemble than the caption. She wore a stunning sheer dress and naturally, we had to get the look! The exact Skims dress she wore in the photo will set you back nearly $1,000 (it was part of the brand’s instantly iconic collaboration with Swarovski), but we’re here with good and bad news. The bad news? Even if you have the coins to snag the exact dress, you couldn’t get it anyway — the fierce frock is sold out in every color and every size from XXS to 4X. The good news? You don’t need to! We found a similar dress on Amazon that costs just $28. It’s a total steal!

Get the Gobles Women’s Long Sleeve Elegant Party Dress for $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The material is polyester and spandex, so you can be sure it’s stretchy and soft! It hugs your curves in all of the right places, making it a flattering pick for all body types. One reviewer describes the dress as feeling like a cozy squeeze from a loved one: “You have to trust that as a thicc girl, I never thought I could look so hot in a dress AND be comfortable at the same time! I bought this to change into when the sun set so I’d be warmer, and BOY did it work! It was such a relief and felt like a warm hug. The inside has this suuuuper soft feel that I could fall asleep in no problem.”

You’ll notice that the garment has a simple, understated elegance which can be dressed up with diamond studs like Kardashian or with any dangle earrings (beautiful with mock necks), layered necklaces and heels. It’s also suitable for more casual occasions — just think of wearing it with a jean jacket and white sneakers! So chic.

During these cold winter months, you can wear it with a cropped puffer jacket for an extra-slimming look that will certainly keep you warm. Now, let’s address the elephant in the room — this dress certainly doesn’t have the luxe vibe of Kardashian’s sensational Skims number, as it lacks tonal Swarovski crystals. That said, if you’re looking to snag the streamlined look for less, it’s an easy win!

