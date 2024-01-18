Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all have those pesky days of indecisiveness which make it nearly impossible to choose what to eat, when to walk the dog, which color to get on your nails or (of course) what to wear. Knowing what to wear is difficult enough during this time of year when all we want to do is wrap ourselves in a huge blanket and call it a day (and an outfit). But if you’re stuck, keep in mind that layering is incredibly helpful, as is dressing for inevitable wind gusts. That’s precisely what makes turtle and mock necklines desirable in terms of styling and functionality!

Sometimes, you don’t want a heavy turtleneck sweater, though; you want a thin knit to layer underneath a cardigan or with a vest. Thin sweaters make fantastic transitional pieces during spring and fall, in addition to being ideal for winter layering purposes. Looking for a new gem? This thin ribbed mock neck sweater comes in 14 different colors that are up to 50% off — we can’t choose just one! While we adore winter neutrals, springtime style means fun colors are almost back in the mix.

Get the Zesica Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Slim Fit Sweater for $24 (originally $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Related: This Fashionable Jacket Will Actually Keep You Warm — Get It for 53% Off! It’s safe to say the mild temperatures around the holidays didn’t last for long. And now here we are, in the middle of January, with some of Us living in weather which is potentially too cold for polar bears. To top it all off, given how freezing it is, we can barely express our style […]

The soft knit fabric is made of a viscose, nylon and polyester blend, making it stretchy, smooth, sleek and thin (but not see-through, thank goodness!). Knit detailing gives the piece the perfect amount of trendiness and texture, while keeping it in the timeless and minimalist-style departments. The sweater has a slim fit which you can wear tucked into pants and long skirts or even over jeans. A vertical knit pattern adds to the flattering factor (which is true for most garments — vertical knit is slimming!) for all body types.

You can’t go wrong teaming this sweater with mom jeans and dangle earrings; clean white sneakers are just a bonus! It offers a simple, elegant vibe which can be styled up or dressed down as you please. If you’re going for a full winter fashion moment, try wearing this sweater underneath a V-neck cardigan, high-waist pants and a pair of booties. So chic! You’ll want to wear it to brunch, out grocery shopping, lounging around the house and anywhere you can. If you’re a working woman, it makes a strong addition to the office outfit rotation. Snag this dreamy deal while your size is in stock!

Lastly, a few notes quick notes regarding care for this sweater: you can machine wash, but never machine dry. If you like to iron your clothes, steam ironing is fair game. Happy shopping, ladies!

Related: Level Up Your 'Fit With These Timeless Calvin Klein Dress Pants — 53% Off Nothing says “confidence” quite like rocking a pair of sleek, high-quality dress pants. Somehow the corporate staple has infiltrated minimalist and modern fashion wardrobes everywhere — now, trousers and dress pants are ultra-trendy! You no longer have to work in corporate America or trek to an office to rock business casual attire, and we’re definitely […]

Get the Zesica Long Sleeve Ribbed Knit Slim Fit Sweater for $24 (originally $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other women’s mock neck sweaters on Amazon and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!