Nothing says “confidence” quite like rocking a pair of sleek, high-quality dress pants. Somehow the corporate staple has infiltrated minimalist and modern fashion wardrobes everywhere — now, trousers and dress pants are ultra-trendy! You no longer have to work in corporate America or trek to an office to rock business casual attire, and we’re definitely not complaining. The style is clean, effortless, bold and — when executed correctly — comfortable!

Selecting dress pants can be difficult for a few reasons; first, as mentioned, they have to be comfortable. We’ve all bought a pair of pants we “will absolutely wear” even though they dig into the stomach, slide down and bunch up in awkward spots… only to never pull them out of the closet again. And secondly, they can’t break the bank, but they also have to be top notch. Third, they have to be versatile, and fourth, they must be flattering. Ugh!

Luckily, this ideal pair of pants does exist — in the form of a straight-leg Calvin Klein dress pant which happens to be more than half-off right now. These business casual bottoms check all of your boxes and more!

Get the Calvin Klein Straight-Leg Classic Business Casual Dress Pants for Women for $42 (originally $89) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

With Calvin Klein garments, you never have to worry about quality. The pant’s material is soft and sleek, made from a combination of polyester, rayon and spandex (so dry clean, don’t wash at home!). It offers a mid-rise style, adding to the versatility factor of an already versatile black straight-leg pant. Whether you wear these to the office or out on the town, you can be sure that you’ll be relaxed, look polished and feel flawless.

A forgiving fit around the hips and thighs combined with a slight flare around the ankles flatters your shape while slimming your legs. (Don’t we all want that?) Meanwhile, the ankle flare allows you to style the pants with heels, booties and sneakers alike, so don’t be afraid to let your fashion sense shine through! These pants are functional all year-round and for nearly any fancy occasion. They even have pockets!

During the summer, you can rock these pants with a tank top and white sneakers for a cool-yet-sophisticated look. Winter fashion means jackets and sweaters, so you’ll want to try wearing them with a tight long-sleeve sweater, cropped puffer and heeled booties. Totally chic! And if you’re simply looking for a new office outfit, you can’t go wrong teaming these with a blazer, top and shiny heels. They come in five colors, so grab one of each!

