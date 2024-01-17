Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

In January, we all try to get ahead giving up certain things — whether that’s spending less time scrolling social media, eating less junk food or decreasing our shopping output. Ultimately, this is all to provide Us with more time, better health and a slightly more stable bank account. If your goal is the latter, we’re here with a bright idea to help you spend fewer of your hard-earned dollars in 2024 by shopping smart.

Think about all of the items you buy at Ulta — staples, if you will — that you will purchase regardless this year. Moisturizer, face wash, makeup remover, eye cream… you know the vibes. Our brilliant suggestion is to stock up on these items while they’re up to 50% off (and maybe grab one or two fun finds in the process) and, in theory, be done. It’s an easy way to keep temptation at bay when you already have everything you need!

There are only three days left of the Love Your Skin event, and these select products are only available today, January 17, as part of Ulta’s Daily Deals — so it’s game time. Check out some of the best skincare steals below!

Skin Deals

Lip Deals

Sleep Deals

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other skincare deals at the Love Your Skin event here!