It doesn’t matter if you’re 62, 42 or 22; hair thinning and loss is a major bummer. Even when you try to do everything right — using all the strengthening shampoos, keratin treatments, expensive masks and thickening sprays — some hair loss is inevitable with aging. But that doesn’t mean you should run out of hope!

Working from the outside-in is the typical approach, but working from the inside-out can be much more effective! Vitamins and supplements can address the root cause, not just the symptoms. Biotin, keratin and collagen are the main vitamins and proteins which give you bodied, luscious hair, thick nails and soft, resilient skin. Each can be applied topically, but if topical treatments alone haven’t worked for you, this supplement might be your body’s savior!

Get the Maple Holistics Hair Growth Biotin Keratin Supplement for $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

The capsules are filed with powerful, growth-inducing ingredients to turn hair, skin and nails from drab to radiant. By taking a supplement, you’re tackling dullness at the source! In addition to strengthening, the main ingredients in these capsules — biotin (vitamin B7) and keratin —have countless other benefits for your body including metabolic support, cell signal regulation and wound healing. Who knew? The supplement facts boast an impressive number of vitamins, minerals, extracts and structural proteins which are key to glowing.

We’re just as happy about what isn’t included. Some hair, skin and nail supplements (unfortunately) contain toxic, damaging ingredients which turn counterproductive. Not what we want! Given the fact that certain chemicals and additives have the opposite effect in your body — weakening nails, drying hair and skin, promoting dullness — what these capsules leave outis just as important as what they contain!

The formula doesn’t contain parabens, synthetic fragrances, petroleum, alcohol, formaldehyde, silicone, mineral oil or really any ingredients that don’t directly boost your glow. Plus, the brand is committed to utilizing sustainable ingredients in a cruelty-free, vegan environment, so you can feel good about what you’re putting in your body for more reasons than one.

All it takes are two capsules a day for a month to start seeing and feeling the results. Some even report benefits after only two weeks! These supplements couldn’t be easier to use and carry with you wherever you go. The only complaint? Some reviewers think the bottles are underpriced! In that case, we’re ready to stock our carts immediately!.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop these other hair-growth supplements and don’t forget to check Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

