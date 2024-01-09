Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you can barely remember which awards were given to whom at the Golden Globes ceremony — but you could talk about celebrities’ hair, makeup and outfits for days, don’t worry. Us too. There were so many spectacles that evening, one being Jennifer Lopez‘s awe-inspiring hairstyle. The shape, the texture, the volume — oh my!

Her hair always looks good, but that good? We had to know the secret. Either her stylist Chris Appleton is a wizard or there’s a great product behind the show-stopping coif. We got all the details, and no — the product doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars on a specialty website. It’s available on Amazon for just $26!

Related: This Straightening Comb Rivals a $300 Brazilian Blowout It’s officially January. Yes, this means we’re currently faced with actually carrying out our New Year’s resolutions, not just setting them and getting back to the party. Sitting down and writing them out takes time, thought and effort; but as you’re likely seeing, it’s much harder to put them into action! Luckily, if some of […]

Get the Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Appleton prepped J. Lo’s mane using his brand Color Wow’s Extra Strength Dream Coat and Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer. Then, after blow drying, this magical texturizing spray came into play. He curled her hair using this Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray that gave her hair plenty of body without stiffness. After lightly brushing out the curls, her show-stopping ‘do was complete!

This spray has four main uses, each of which can work on any type of hair: thick, thin, fine, straight, curly, dry or any combination of the above! First, it acts as a heat protectant up 380 degrees F and a UV ray protectant. Simply spray it on before styling and you’re good to go!

Related: Ugg Is Having a Major Boot Sale on Exclusive Styles — Our Top 5 Picks It’s finally cold outside, and you know what that means — everyone’s favorite toasty shoe style will be spotted on the streets, around the house and pretty much every location that isn’t Florida. If you didn’t get a pair of Uggs for Christmas and you’re still not over it, there’s no better time than the […]

It can also be used after styling — like J. Lo — to give curls that weightless look or for second-day styling. We’ve all accidentally slept on wet hair and woken up with hair looking like an electric circuit experiment, but this spray can save the day by absorbing oil and adding volume.

One reviewer describes her flat hair transformation: “I was a doubter when I saw the ad on Instagram because my hair is very flat, but WOW is the right name! It not only gives me volume that stays all day, but it actually holds the waves in place like no other product I have tried. As an added bonus, my hair seems to not get greasy when I use this so I can go an extra day without washing. AMAZING!!”

Lastly, this product allows you to add body to your slicked-back high ponytail. It shouldn’t dry out hair strands or make strands stick together, two common texturizing spray issues that yield sticky, crunchy locks. Not what you want for a luscious ponytail!

The spray does all of this without harmful ingredients like parabens, sulfates, gluten or animal products. Only the good stuff! If you’re ready to imagine you’re Lopez on the red carpet, then buy a spray, grab a curler and get to it!

Get the Color Wow Style on Steroids Texturizing Spray for just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these other bestselling haircare products on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us