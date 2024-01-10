Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Many women can relate to the incredible feeling of taking off a bra after a long day. In fact, some people do it immediately after walking in the front door — even before greeting their significant others! The reason? Well, let’s face it: no matter how comfortable a bra is, it still squeezes and constricts. There’s nothing on the market quite like not wearing a bra.

Luckily for Us, style these days is somewhat conducive to the no-bra lifestyle — it’s arguably “in” right now. During the pandemic, everyone ditched certain norms in favor of cozier attire on the regular, and we’re certainly not complaining!

If pasties — or nipple covers, whatever you want to call them — aren’t on your radar yet, we’re about to alter the way you see comfort and fashion forever. Okay, maybe that’s a bit dramatic — but for the modest-chested community, these are actually life-changing. And they just so happen to be 33% off right now!

Get the Go Nipless Silicone Reusable Pasties For Women for $20 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

For days when the thick, ribbed material of your tank still isn’t smoothing enough, pasties are what to reach for; alternatively, when you’re in the mood to rock a thin, silky material or a backless dress without a bra, pasties become even more crucial to have on hand.

These silicone covers are adhesive, meaning you simply peel back a piece of plastic and stick them on. They function exactly like a bra (and are even rounded like one) for natural-seeming, discreet coverage. The nude color and matte finish make them the ideal bra alternative to pair with light-colored shirts, dresses and sweaters. And unlike many other adhesive pasties out there, these ones are reusable, which is excellent for the environment and your pocketbook. Just rinse and reuse up to 30 times!

In general, pasties are much more lightweight and smooth than sticky bras (the typical bra alternative), which can have bumps on the surface and need to be perfectly sized. With these covers, it doesn’t matter if you wear a size A or a size DD; they are 3.5 inches tall and wide, so they work for most breast sizes. And the edges are thin to blend in seamlessly with your skin!

The set comes in an easy-to-travel-with square box which you can keep in your bag or purse for emergencies, but you might find yourself wearing these more often than not… even when you’re not decked in a thin dress or a tight sweater. Once you discover how comfortable your entire midsection feels, you’ll agree. The beautiful thing is that these can be worn with any type of clothing, so you can “go nipless” without limits!

And don’t just take our word for it. Over 5,000 people give these adhesive pasties five stars. One particularly enthusiastic customer who urges all potential purchasers to “buy now” wrote, “This is the first set of this type of product that I have ever bought or used, but they work wonderfully! In fact, I just wore them today under a cropped sports bra top to compete in a triathlon and they stuck so well, that when I removed them a couple of hours after my race, some of the ocean water actually leaked out after getting trapped during my swim portion. I rinsed them off and they are ready for the next wear.” Now that’s what we call a good review — get in on the action now!

